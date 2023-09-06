This week I read the Letter to the Editor in The Reporter, entitled “Don’t Forget Walkers, Commissioners”. I whole-heartedly agree with Mr. Bentley’s letter. However, I am compelled to follow-up with my own LTTE: “Don’t Forget Walkers, Mayor & City Council.”
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t we in the City vote in favor of a “SPLOST” (or some other acronym) a couple of years ago to finance several projects, including construction of sidewalk along West Johnston Street and Country Club Drive, connecting the current sidewalk termination near the Short Street intersection with the City Park and Splash Pad? I’m pretty sure we did, so—Where is the sidewalk?
I’ve been jogging or walking that route for decades. When I’ve asked officials over the years, “Why no sidewalk?”, the response has always been, “Not enough money.” What’s the excuse now? I would love to hear what the candidates for City Council and Mayor have to say about this.
In the meantime, if you’re driving out that way and you see an old guy walking on the side of the road, please don’t run over me.