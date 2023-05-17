Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson presented a plaque to council member Julius Stroud at the May 15 council meeting thanking him for his dedicated service. Stroud had informed council that he is moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado. At the May 15 meeting, he said his resignation from council is effective May 30, which is before the next scheduled council meeting on June 5.
Stroud was first elected to city council in November 2013 to a four-year term to replace Jo Anna Banks, who didn’t seek reelection. Newcomers Greg Goolsby and Jimmy Jones were also elected at that time, and incumbents Mike Dodd and Eric Wilson were re-elected. Stroud was re-elected in November 2017 and November 2021. His current term runs through December 2025.
Council voted to hold the special election for Stroud’s council seat as part of the general election on Nov. 7 rather than hold an election before then. Combining the election with the general election will save the city approximately $10-15,000, according to the city manager.
Also on the ballot in November will be the mayor’s position and city council posts 1 (John Howard, incumbent), 3 (Melvin Lawrence, incumbent) and 4 (Greg Goolsby, incumbent).
Council members and the mayor are elected for four-year terms. The city has no limits on how long a person can hold an office. According to the city charter, to be eligible to hold the office, a person must be at least 21 years old and must have been a resident of the city for 12 months prior to the date of the election. The person must continue to live in the city and be registered and qualified to vote in municipal elections to be qualified to serve on council. The council member must have no financial conflicts of interest that would affect serving as a council member.