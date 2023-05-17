Julius & Yvonne Stroud

Julius & Yvonne Stroud hold a plaque presented to Julius thanking him for his service to the city of Forsyth.

Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson presented a plaque to council member Julius Stroud at the May 15 council meeting thanking him for his dedicated service. Stroud had informed council that he is moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado. At the May 15 meeting, he said his resignation from council is effective May 30, which is before the next scheduled council meeting on June 5. 

Stroud was first elected to city council in November 2013 to a four-year term to replace Jo Anna Banks, who didn’t seek reelection. Newcomers Greg Goolsby and Jimmy Jones were also elected at that time, and incumbents Mike Dodd and Eric Wilson were re-elected. Stroud was re-elected in November 2017 and November 2021. His current term runs through December 2025.