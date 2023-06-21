New Viking coach Brett Collier takes over for retiring legend Greg Moore
For Head Coach Brett Collier, it is a perfect combination. He has played and coached football most of his life, his faith in Jesus Christ is foundational to how he conducts his life, he holds his family close, and First Presbyterian is his calling,
Being named the Vikings head coach in August 2022, to replace legendary Greg Moore pulled all four attributes together.
His football journey began at Southland Academy in Americus, where he played for Head Coach Jack Harris. His football prowess on the field earned him two GISA all-state team honors.
In his final game in a Southland uniform, Collier and his teammates fell to Tattnall Square in the 2006 state championship.
The next stop on the journey took him to Carrollton, , as a member of the West Georgia Wolves. At West Georgia, he was under the leadership of Head Coach Daryl Dickey and defensive coordinator James Colzie, who is now at Florida A&M.
After college, he got his first job as a linebacker coach at Macon County, where he coached a freshman, Roquan Smith. Coach Collier quipped, “He was so good, we were not completely sure how to use him.”
Next was a stop at his alma mater, Southland, before joining the First Presbyterian staff for the first time under Coach Greg Moore.
But that was not his only connection to the school. He married into the tradition through his wife, Katie, a multi-sport star athlete for the Vikings.
She won a state softball championship for the Lady Vikings in 2007 in a win over George Walton Academy. In her career, she won 57 games, had an ERA of 1.54 and stuck out 579, and was named all-state five times.
After the 2016 season, Coach Collier decided to join the coaching staff of GHSA Single-A Private powerhouse, Eagles Landing Christian Academy (ELCA). He was hired as the defensive coordinator to replace Coach Kenny Dallas, who took the head coaching job at Trinity Christian School.
Under Head Coach Jonathan Gess at ELCA, Coach Collier got to experience a level of success few dream about. They went 40-2 in his tenure there and won three state championships.
But success was not at the expense of family. Coach Collier and his family stayed in Macon, and he would make the 55-minute commute to McDonough daily. That changed in 2020 when Coach Collier returned to the First Presbyterian as the defensive coordinator and strength coach.
It was a double reunion of sorts, as Katie also joined him on campus as the school nurse. Today, Team Collier includes Maddie (6), Mollie (3), and a newborn expected any day now.
While it was never set in stone or an official timeline, it seemed apparent that Coach Collier would replace the legendary Moore. At the end of the 2022 season, that became official when he was named the seventh head coach in First Presbyterian history.
Since completing the Vikings 2022 football banquet in January 2023, he took over the program’s leadership. He has transitioned from the suggestion maker to the decision maker.
With the season still nine weeks away, Coach Collier is putting the pieces in place for his first season. From decisions on reconditioning helmets to hiring staff members, he is slowly putting his stamp on the program.
While his personality is different than his predecessor, there is one constant Coach Collier looks to continue. He shared, “Coach Moore is one of the classiest gentlemen I know, and we will continue to run the program the right way.”
After spending a career coaching defense, Coach Collier is going to take more of an active role on offense. He likes the environment he is about to enter. “We have a good, competitive private school environment in Macon; there are a lot of schools we call rivals. It’s a fun environment to coach in.”
He shared an “it’s really early” assessment of the upcoming team: “We have a good group of seniors and an overall talented roster. We are excited and looking forward to the season.
As far as his and Katie’s faith, Coach Collier referred to First Presbyterian’s mission statement. “To educate and equip students to change the world for God’s glory.”
Coach Collier explained, “Excellence honors God and inspires people. We like to say, the way you do anything is the way you do everything. We understand that Katie and I are here for a particular reason; to fulfill His purpose and be good and faithful stewards.
The Vikings open the regular season on Saturday, Aug. 26 when they compete against Parklane Academy in the GIAA Kickoff Classic. For Coach Collier, it is a culmination of a career that is woven together with prayer, family, and hard work. It is his calling, and it is his time.