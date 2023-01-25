Asked to transport snakes, deputy John Cochran said ‘absolutely not’
That cobra snake dealer caught in Forsyth on Jan. 12 slept in his smelly car with more than 20 venomous snakes on long drives from Pennsylvania, according to DNR investigator Brian Adams.
“The car reeked,” Adams told the Reporter in an exclusive interview. “We don’t need cobras running around in Georgia. We already have rattlers.”
Adams told the Reporter how he and his Florida DNR counterparts built a rapport with Timothy James Gould, 38, of Central City, Pa., buying poisonous cobras from him to build the criminal case. Florida wildlife officials began the probe, dubbed Operation Viper, in 2020. Last week they arrested 8 people for dealing snakes, including Gould. Adams had arranged online to buy the illegal snakes from Gould and met him in the Royal 7 parking lot in Forsyth each time, last June, July, September and then in January. But just after that last purchase on Jan. 12, Monroe County deputies blocked in Gould’s car and arrested him.
Adams said that Gould is charged with 4 felonies for having tools for the commission of a crime, things like the hooks used to move the snakes and even Gould’s Hyundai Elantra used to transport them. Then he faces 18 misdemeanor charges for selling 18 cobra snakes. Georgia makes it illegal to import any venomous snake that is not native to the state. Adams said he paid anywhere from $200 for a regular cobra to $1,000 for a rare tree viper.
“He was making good money,” said Adams. Gould advertised his services online. The Pittsburgh Reptile Show & Sale even has a 2018 interview with Gould posted online. Gould said in the interview he had been dealing snakes for 27 years and had bred them for 22 years. Gould said in the interview that he deals snakes for the enjoyment and to observe them and that the income is only secondary. He’s a musician and said he’s inspired by Europe’s ancient religion, mythology and lore.
Adams said Gould had some spitting cobras that can spit venom into your eyes from 15 feet away, leaving you blind for life. Another one of Gould’s snakes, the African tree viper, is one for which no anti-venom has been developed. If it bites you, said Adams, you die. What makes it worse, said Adams, is that rather than looking venomous, this snake looks like an innocent garden snake common in Georgia.
Adams said Gould stored the snakes in plastic containers that were numbered in his vehicle and also slept in his car with his snakes.
Adams said most people don’t realize that snakes are the fourth most smuggled thing in the world, after humans, drugs and cash.
Adams said Georgia is trying to avoid what has happened in Florida where non-native pythons have been smuggled into the Everglades and have ruined the ecological balance, wiping out the deer and chipmunk populations. But after Gould was released on just $3,000 bond, Adams wondered if he would get a serious punishment.
Monroe County deputy John Cochran was tasked with helping take Gould to jail in the Jan. 12 sting. Cochran said in 13 years of law enforcement, he’s never seen anything like it.
“Those things were huge,” said Cochran. “That car was slap full of snakes.”
When DNR officials asked Cochran if he would transport some of the snakes to the sheriff’s office, he declined.
“I said ‘absolutely not’!” laughed Cochran. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”