Lawson Cole

Forsyth’s Lawson Cole juggling

Forsyth’s Lawson Cole is 2-1 with 8 strikeouts in 10 innings of work with the Lafayette Aviators in the Prospect League in the upper Midwest this summer. Cole has helped lead the Indiana-based Aviators to an 18-15 record, good enough for second place in the Ohio River Valley Division of the Eastern Conference behind the Chillicothe Paints, but ahead of the Johnstown Mill Rats. The Aviators final regular season game is Aug. 5. Cole will return in the fall to Mercer where he pitches for the Bear baseball team. (Photos/Alex Martin/Journal & Courier)