Nic Arnold

Sophomore Nic Arnold delivers the pitch. (Photo/John Belknap)

 John Belknap

The Mary Persons baseball team fell to 9-6 after Columbus snapped the Bulldogs’ 3-game win streak by a 7-4 score on Monday.

The Bulldogs traveled to Columbus on Monday, March 20, the first day of spring, for their second match against the Blue Devils. In the first meeting on Feb. 22, Jake Grant threw a 2 hit complete game shutout in a 5-0 win. Grant took the mound again in the second meeting, but it was a different story. The Blue Devils got on the board early in the first inning as they were able to manufacture a run with a sac-fly to center to take a 1-0 lead. The Dogs tied it in the second scoring Ian Lewis off a Jake Gore RBI single. Leading off in the top of the 3rd Tristan Hunt jumped into scoring position with a triple. He later scored off an Ian Lewis double that was followed by a Cole Carr sacrifice fly as MP took a 4-1 lead.