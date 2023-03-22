The Mary Persons baseball team fell to 9-6 after Columbus snapped the Bulldogs’ 3-game win streak by a 7-4 score on Monday.
The Bulldogs traveled to Columbus on Monday, March 20, the first day of spring, for their second match against the Blue Devils. In the first meeting on Feb. 22, Jake Grant threw a 2 hit complete game shutout in a 5-0 win. Grant took the mound again in the second meeting, but it was a different story. The Blue Devils got on the board early in the first inning as they were able to manufacture a run with a sac-fly to center to take a 1-0 lead. The Dogs tied it in the second scoring Ian Lewis off a Jake Gore RBI single. Leading off in the top of the 3rd Tristan Hunt jumped into scoring position with a triple. He later scored off an Ian Lewis double that was followed by a Cole Carr sacrifice fly as MP took a 4-1 lead.
In the bottom of the 4th the game started to get out of hand as the Bulldogs pitching allowed 4 free passes on the bases, 3 of them were by hitting a Blue Devil. Columbus scored 6 in the disastrous fourth, which ended all of the offense for both teams on a cold night. MP squandered a few scoring opportunities early in the game with some aggressive base running attempting to put pressure on the Columbus defense, but the Blue Devils were up to the challenge and made good throws and threw the runners out including an attempt to score from second base in the first inning making the first out at home plate. Columbus won 7-4.
MP coach Clae Mathis said the Bulldogs beat themselves.
“We should have kept hitting the ball,” said Mathis. “It’s on us more than anything they did. The biggest enemy at this level is free bases. Walks. We don’t have the big time fire power we had last year to overcome that.”
After getting rained out on Friday evening, the Dogs traveled to Jones County to play the Greyhounds on Saturday, March 18. JC took an early 1-0 lead in the first off 2 hits and a stolen base. From there it was a nonstop back and forth slugfest as the two teams combined for 21 hits in the game. MP bounced back in the second inning scoring a pair of runs for a 2-1 lead. JoCo jumped back for a pair of their own with a 2-RBI single in the third inning making it 3-2. Ryan Jenkins said not so fast as he tied the game with a leadoff homerun in the top of the 4th. The Greyhounds retook the lead and answered with a run in the bottom of the 4th. Both teams were pretty quiet at the plate until the bottom of the 6th inning when JoCo jumped ahead 5-3 with an RBI double. Then cue the fireworks in the top of the 7th inning. Down by 2 Ian Lewis leads it off with an opposite field bomb to right field bringing the dogs within 1 run. After a quick 1 pitch ground out the bats came alive again as MP gets 2 runners in scoring position on a Ryan Jenkins double. The bases then got loaded with 4 straight balls but the next dog struck out swinging making the second out bringing up one of Mary Persons most dangerous hitters this season. With bases loaded and 2 outs and the game on the line, Christman took the first pitch he saw and smashed a line drive to left field clearing the bases for a 3-RBI double giving the Bulldogs a 7-5 lead. But they were not done there as Ryan Causey blasted a no-doubt 2-run homer on a 1-0 pitch making it 9-5 Dogs. JoCo put one more run on the board in the bottom of the 7th, and MP took the win at 9-6.
Mathis said he was almost as frustrated with the Jones County win as the Columbus loss. He ripped the team pretty good after the win, and Mathis said the players refused to get on the bus until he said something nice about their effort.
“You can’t run out the clock in baseball,” sighed Mathis.
On Wednesday March 15, Mary Persons hosted the AAAAAA Northside Eagles for their second meeting this season. In the first matchup, MP bullied their way past the Eagles scoring 13 runs in just 4 innings for a 13-1 victory. The biggest difference this time around is that the Eagles made it through 6 innings as they proceeded to get beat up once again starting in the bottom of the first inning where the Diamond Dogs jumped up to a quick 4-0 lead highlighted by a Cole Carr 2-RBI double. MP hit them hard again with a 4-run 4th inning that included a 2 run bomb by Christman. Finally in the 6th inning the scoring was capped off by Leighton Judd’s second homerun in back-to-back games which was a 3-run blast to left. Carr was credited with the win as he and Arnold both went 3 innings on the mound combining 7 strikeouts in a 3 hit shutout. MP won 11-0.
The Bulldogs will play in Dublin on Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m. at Trinity Christian, at home against AAAAA Eagle’s Landing on Friday, March 24 at 6:15 p.m., and finally start their region schedule at home on Tuesday, March 28 against Upson-Lee.
Mathis said Region 2-AAA competition is going to be brutal with some really good pitchers. But he said MP’s tough non-region slate will help. He noted that 5 of 6 Bulldog losses have come against Top 10 teams, and some of their wins as well.