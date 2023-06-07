Here are the winners Juliette Bait and Tackle annual Catfish in the Ocmulgee tournament. At left, 1st place is Blake Colvin with a 38 lb. fish, winning $100. In the middle is 2nd place David Handley, whose 28lb fish won him $75 (on right in photo). Far right is 3rd place winner Hunter Williams, whose 21.6 lb. catfish won him $50. Red Stone, owner of Juliette Bait and Tackle, sponsors the contest every May.