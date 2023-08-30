Monroe County commissioners appear poised to approve a new 300-page zoning ordinance at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Monroe County’s zoning board unanimously recommended on Monday, Aug. 28 that commissioners approve the document. That after the zoning board spent the summer suggesting changes to the proposal.
It was a big sea change for zoning board members. In May, they voted unanimously to recommend that commissioners not pass the ordinance. Commissioners had paid Cartersville attorney Brandon Bowen $40,000 to craft the proposal to try to address the county’s once-rapid growth. But commissioners ramped up pressure at a June summit. Commissioner George Emami told zoning board members he wants their input, not their disapproval. Emami has led the effort to adopt new regulations. Zoning board members have removed some of the most onerous restrictions, including bans on vinyl siding, on Sunday activity at shooting ranges and requirements for large playgrounds in subdivisions. But the ordinance would still move the county from 4 to 11 zoning classifications, making the ordinance more complex and nearly doubling in page-count from the current ordinance.
Commissioners gave zoning board members a $500 stipend for their extra work on the ordinance in June. That prompted zoning board David Hunter to announce at a June meeting that he was giving the money back because it might look like a bribe. In turn, commissioners discussed removing Hunter from the zoning board, but took no action.
The new ordinance would require those living in campers and RVs to pay a $500 annual fee. Here are some of the main changes:
• The new zoning law will have 12 zoning districts which include rather than the current 5. A map has already been created putting all Monroe County property into the new zoning districts, usual similarly to the one they are in now, said Monroe County public information officer Richard Dumas.
• The new zoning law will include a Table of Permitted Uses, which sets zoning categories for nearly any conceivable type of commercial development (for example: banks, crematories, day care centers, drive-in theaters, dry cleaners, flower shops, nightclubs, etc.) and determines under which zoning category such potential developments are allowable or impermissible.
• The new zoning law sets regulations for living in RVs to include: the establishment of permanent RV parks where public water and sewer is available or with an onsite sewage management system approved by the Board of Health. The new law also allows for a single RV to be used as a permanent home within the A-R (Agricultural-Residential) district as long as the property owner or a family member of the property owner is the one living in the RV. The permanent RV resident will also pay $500 annually to the county.
Even as they approved the ordinance, zoning board member Chad Tyler still urged commissioners to make more changes before approving. For instance, Tyler asked commissioners to allow people to rent out RVs and campers as AirBNBs, noting that some of them are very nice.
Tyler said since Emami is in the rental business, he hopes he’ll see the value in giving them a carve out.
Tyler said he still doesn’t think he ordinance is necessary but said he’s recommending approval because he doesn’t want the county to have to start over.
“You gotta start somewhere,” said Tyler. He said he hopes commissioners will stick with the changes the zoning board made to make the rules less restrictive.
The zoning board also recommending approving an ordinance restricting adult entertainment businesses. Bowen, who also crafted that ordinance, said the Supreme Court will not let local governments ban adult entertainment joints, but they can regulate them. Monroe County doesn’t currently have any topless bars. The ordinance was not available at press time but commissioners are expected to vote on it on Tuesday, Sept. 5 as well.