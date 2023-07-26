Monroe County commissioners could vote on a new 300-page zoning ordinance as early as Sept. 5 after the county’s zoning board announced on Monday, July 25 that it was done making changes to the controversial proposal. The zoning board indicated it would recommend approval of the sweeping overhaul at its next meeting on Aug. 28.

“When all of us pass away, we will still be making changes to the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance),” said zoning board chairman Jim Rollins, saying it will require constant tweaking. “I think we should go ahead and recommend the UDO.”