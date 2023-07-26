Monroe County commissioners could vote on a new 300-page zoning ordinance as early as Sept. 5 after the county’s zoning board announced on Monday, July 25 that it was done making changes to the controversial proposal. The zoning board indicated it would recommend approval of the sweeping overhaul at its next meeting on Aug. 28.
“When all of us pass away, we will still be making changes to the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance),” said zoning board chairman Jim Rollins, saying it will require constant tweaking. “I think we should go ahead and recommend the UDO.”
It’s been a big sea change for zoning board members. In May, they voted unanimously to recommend that commissioners not pass the 300-page ordinance. Commissioners had paid a Cartersville attorney $40,000 to craft the proposal to try to address the county’s once-rapid growth. But commissioners ramped up pressure at a June summit. Commissioner George Emami told zoning board members he wants their input, not their disapproval. Emami has led the effort to adopt new regulations. Zoning board members have removed some of the most onerous restrictions, including bans on vinyl siding, on Sunday activity at shooting ranges and requirements for large playgrounds in subdivisions. But the ordinance would still move the county from 4 to 11 zoning classifications, making the ordinance more complex and nearly doubling in page-count from the current ordinance.
And while the zoning board makes recommendations, commissioners will have the final say.
Zoning board member Chad Tyler, who had raised the most objections to the proposal, said he still has people bringing problems with the ordinance to him and wants to use the full 90 days that commissioners promised they could work on it.
“I think we need to give everybody a timeline,” said Tyler. “It needs to go the whole 90 days because that’s what we gave them.”
Tyler said they have worked so much on the ordinance that he has dreams about it.
Commissioners gave zoning board members a $500 stipend for their extra work on the ordinance in June. That prompted zoning board David Hunter to announce at a June meeting that he was giving the money back because it might look like a bribe. In turn, commissioners discussed removing Hunter from the zoning board, but took no action.