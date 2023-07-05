To the Editor:
A favorite quote from a very popular movie, “The Silence of the Lambs”. “Quid pro Quo”. Simply it means, this for that. David Hunter called it very correctly. The ‘gift” of $500 to the zoning board members initiated by the esteemed George Emami was a “quid pro quo” attempt to have the zoning board rubber stamp the voluminous zoning ordinance proposed by the county commission. Please think of this fact - the county does not enforce the current zoning ordinances. During the last election year, all I heard from the commissioners was, “We’re going to clean up the blight in this county!” Since then, what have I observed in my area of the county? Nothing. I gave up hoping that things would change. I challenge Mr. Emami or Mr. Tapley to come to my neighborhood and actually see the :blight.” I’ll come give you a guided tour. The last comment on the zoning board that is appointed by the same commissioners wanting this new ordinance approved - I suppose it really doesn’t matter. They won’t enforce anything they choose to ignore. Just business as usual. I had a lot of hope that things could change, I am not encouraged by the results of our commission.