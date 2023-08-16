Sloan Oliver

JUST THE WAY IT IS 

I never cheer against any U.S. team in international competitions. Curling, gymnastics, ice hockey, you name the sport, and I pull for the Red, White, and Blue because they represent America. The lone exception is the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. For years, the USWNST, led by Megan Rapinoe, has disrespected the country. Rapinoe has open contempt for the nation, figuratively spitting on the flag as she bad-mouths the country while kneeling (not standing) for the National Anthem. Worse, she recruited other teammates to mimic her anti-American antics. Last week, the women’s team lost to Sweden in the Round-of-16 at the Women’s World Cup. American women had never finished worse than 3rd place. Now they’re going home. Can you say “karma”?