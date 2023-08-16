I never cheer against any U.S. team in international competitions. Curling, gymnastics, ice hockey, you name the sport, and I pull for the Red, White, and Blue because they represent America. The lone exception is the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. For years, the USWNST, led by Megan Rapinoe, has disrespected the country. Rapinoe has open contempt for the nation, figuratively spitting on the flag as she bad-mouths the country while kneeling (not standing) for the National Anthem. Worse, she recruited other teammates to mimic her anti-American antics. Last week, the women’s team lost to Sweden in the Round-of-16 at the Women’s World Cup. American women had never finished worse than 3rd place. Now they’re going home. Can you say “karma”?
Yes, she has a right to express herself however she wants. Well, I have the same right to be gleeful at the USWNST’s loss. Maybe next time they’ll find women who realize it’s an honor and privilege to represent their country on the international stage. I’m not alone in my feelings. On social media, patriotic sports fans felt exactly the same with comments such as “replace the entire team” and “couldn’t happen to a more miserable, anti-American group, glad they lost” being a few quotes that were printable.
Get this; Rapinoe openly advocates that mentally ill men (men who think they’re women) should be allowed to play on the women’s team. Great, now that she’s gone (retired) and won’t have to compete against biological men, she’s all for allowing men into women’s sports, greatly increasing the chances of women being injured, and allowing men to steal team positions from women. Fortunately, she’s gone. Hey Megan, men shouldn’t compete against women.
Staying with sports, what’s happening with college athletics? It’s all about the dollars, as in billions of TV $$$’s. Nebraska jumped to the Big-10 (in 2011) for $$’s, giving that conference 12 teams. Colorado left the Big-12 (2011) because the Pac-12 offered more $$’s. Missouri and Texas A&M left the Big-12 (2012) because Texas demanded too much of the Big-12’s TV revenues. Penn State, Rutgers and Maryland joined the B1G (formerly the Big-10) for the TV $$$’s. Last year, Texas and Oklahoma announced they’ll leave the Big-12 (in 2024) for the big $$$’s of the SEC. Then, USC and UCLA announced they will depart the Pac-12 (2024) for the B1G’s big TV $$$’s. They were quickly followed by Washington and Oregon abandoning the Pac-12 (2024) for the B1G as well. Colorado is going back to the Big-12 (in 2024).
All these schools are changing conferences for one reason - $$$’s, huge $$$’s. Very hard to keep track of everything, the B1G will have 18 teams (I think) from the East Coast (Maryland and Rutgers) to the West Coast (USC, UCLA, WA, and Oregon) to the 12 teams in the Midwest. The SEC will be up to 16, and the Pac-12 will be back to 9 or 10 schools depending if they can lure San Diego State or similar. The ACC seems to be standing pat or are they? FSU is rumored to be looking around at other conferences (actually looking only at the SEC) despite a $100 million exit fee.
The problem with college athletics is that football’s BIG TV $$$’s, and to a lesser extent basketball, dictates everything. To give you an idea of the money, the Power Five conferences generated $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022 – B1G at $846 million, SEC at $802 million, ACC at $617 million, PAC-12 at $581 million, and Big-12 at $481 million. While conference realignments might be fine for football, these conference changes affect every sport – golf, tennis, swimming, wrestling, etc. So, if your kid wrestles for Maryland, you might have to travel to Oregon to watch a conference match. Think about the travel time and the effect on those young athletes, sorry; I mean young scholars. If you know anything about college athletics, class attendance and grades are NO concern to anyone. Let’s stop kidding ourselves. At Div-1 schools, the Power Five schools, football is a revenue-generating business that pays for all the other sports. And the athletes are professionals in training. That said, I love college athletics.
Pro sports are a different story. Over recent decades I’ve stopped watching as it became apparent that I have nothing in common with pro athletes and/or the owners. I’m not only talking money (they’re rich, I’m not); I’m talking values – as in greed, loyalty, attention, and contempt. Greed - pro athletes seem to care about one thing - money; loyalty - no loyalty to their team, city or country; attention - they crave it, everything is all about them all the time, “Hey look at ME.”; and contempt - for the fans and the nation. Those bad attitudes were most obvious in basketball but present in all the leagues. Pre-2016, I watched two NFL games every week. Then Colin Kaepernick changed everything.
When Kaepernick started kneeling for the National Anthem, fully supported by the league, I realized the NFL’s values were polar opposite of mine, and of most Americans. Actually, I should have copied my sister who quit the NFL when Ray Rice beat the hell out of his girlfriend (2013). At that point, she knew the NFL doesn’t care about women despite trying to convince us otherwise by wearing that stupid pink color every October.
Getting back to Kaepernick, I re-evaluated my love for pro football and for all pro sports. When I was a teenager, athletes were my heroes. Now they’re nothing but overpaid narcissists. In the overall scheme of things, what difference does it make if a 20-something kid misses a tackle, drops the ball or strikes out? Realizing most pro athletes and owners lack values, why was I putting emotional stock in any of them, especially since they care nothing about me or the country? Pro athletes have no loyalty to fans or the country, so why was I giving my loyalty and emotions to such people? Why should I care if they win or lose when they disdain my values? I realized my emotional capital was misplaced. Instantly, I stopped watching most pro sports and stopped worrying if my team (college or pro) won or lost. It was very liberating.
Final Thought: I still love and appreciate athletes playing their sport at the top of their game. I simply refuse to get emotionally attached to any team (college or pro). I want to see a good game and want all players to play well. I just want mine to play a little better. But I don’t worry one way or the other.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer who writes a weekly column in the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.