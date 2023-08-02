Monroe County Schools continued its tradition of a “convocation,” bringing all school district staff together before the new school year starts, on Friday, July 28 at the Monroe County Fine Arts Center. The event is a pep rally for the new year, complete with cheerleaders and the Mary Persons Bulldog Brigade Band in full regalia.
Carrying over one of the favorite amenities of convocation from a few years ago, there were big candy stations with all types of candies for school staff to scoop up and take back to their classrooms, buses or other work areas. The candy that was left over was shared with students at the Back to School rally the following morning.
Superintendent Dr. Jim Finch said that rather than having a theme this year, he had decided to center the convocation around introducing himself to the school system employees. He was named the new superintendent during the summer break, following Dr. Mike Hickman, who retired June 30.
Finch said he is in his 30th year as an educator. He was principal of Mary Persons for 15 years. Before that, he coached and taught in Peach County, was an administrator in Peach and Bibb counties and was Monroe County assistant superintendent last year. He said he never really thought about being a superintendent. His goal was to be a head football coach, but he didn’t succeed.
He said he wants the school system employees and the community to know what matters to him. He gave four cornerstones of academic achievement, continuous improvement, culture and climate of schools. He gave four cornerstones of safety and of relationships.
“School choice is bigger than it has ever been; we have to be competitive,” said Finch. “The school with the best teachers will always win.”
He said that mentors matter and highlighted his mentors as his dad, Aubrey Finch, a principal for 31 years, Coach Rodney Walker, who hired him in Monroe County and Coach Pat Burdette. He told employees that accountability matters, including attendance.
Finch said that a sense of humor matters and showed pictures of why people have made fun of his hair over the years. He showed pictures of his family: mom, two brothers and a sister; then his wife of 25 years, Kelli, and children, Kennedy, Jimbo, Carli and Max. He said a balance between life and work is important, but one should work like Mama is watching.
The second part of the convocation was the introduction of the teachers named Teachers of the Year at each of the district’s six schools and the announcement of which one was chosen Monroe County School District Teacher of the Year. The teachers were all given coolers loaded with gifts from sponsors. Brittany Pate was from Hubbard Elementary. Megan Smallwood was from K.B. Sutton. Amy Graham was from T.G. Scott. Mark McCoy was from Monroe County Middle School. Rebecca Harmon was from Monroe County Achievement Center. Trey Bernard was from Mary Persons.
The teachers were elected by peers at their schools. Their principals introduced them with a synopsis of their degrees, what they teach, how long they’ve been teaching and what some of their peers have to say about them.
Trey Bernard was named district Teacher of the Year by a panel of three educators outside of Monroe County. In addition to the cooler full of gifts, he received a ring from Jostens, a framed certificate and a floral arrangement.
Jason and Holly Connell gave him keys to a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe to use during the 2023 school year, including all maintenance and cleaning for the year. This is the 8th year the Connells have made the generous contribution of the use of a car for a year. Holly noted that their youngest child will graduate from Mary Persons this year. She said they have been pleased with Monroe County Schools and made the right decision when they chose them.
“We are so happy to do this every year,” said Holly.
The Connells also gave the Teacher of the Year a $2,000 gift certificate to the King & Prince Beach & Golf Resort at St. Simons, GA.