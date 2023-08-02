Monroe County Schools 2023 Teachers of the Year

Pictured, left to right, Monroe County Schools 2023 Teachers of the Year wait for convocation to start on July 28 with their principals seated behind them: Brittany Pate, Megan Smallwood, Amy Graham, Mark McCoy, Rebecca Harmon, Trey Bernard

Monroe County Schools continued its tradition of a “convocation,” bringing all school district staff together before the new school year starts, on Friday, July 28 at the Monroe County Fine Arts Center. The event is a pep rally for the new year, complete with cheerleaders and the Mary Persons Bulldog Brigade Band in full regalia.

Carrying over one of the favorite amenities of convocation from a few years ago, there were big candy stations with all types of candies for school staff to scoop up and take back to their classrooms, buses or other work areas. The candy that was left over was shared with students at the Back to School rally the following morning.