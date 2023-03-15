MONROE OUTDOORS
We are constantly searching for plants that beautify our yards. We know we have located a real treasure when we stumble across a plant that is gorgeous, benefits wildlife and is low maintenance.
Unfortunately, we often hunt for exotic plants native to such places as the Far East and South America when the answer may be growing right here in Monroe County. Rarely does one of these exotics fit the bill. However, one plant that offers what we ar looking for is a native called coral honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens). This woody plant also goes by the names woodbine, mailbox vine and trumpet honeysuckle.
Coral honeysuckle is a woody vine that commonly grows in the Georgia Piedmont and Coastal Plain. It is so highly thought of by native plant experts it was named the Virginia Native Plant Society’s 2014 Plant of the Year.
Closer to home, the Georgia Native Plant Society honored coral honeysuckle with the title of 2019 Plant of the Year. Coral honeysuckle is considered one of the best plants homeowners can use to grow on fences, arbors and trellises.
Humankind’s admiration for coral honeysuckle is not something new. Native Americans were the first to use the plant for medicinal purposes. Historians tell us they would chew the plant’s leaves to a pulp and spread it on their skin to alleviate the pain caused by bee stings. In addition, dried coral honeysuckle leaves were smoked or heated in water to brew a medicine that supposedly offered relief from coughs and sore throats. These practices were later adopted by the first European colonists.
One of King Charles’ gardeners was so smitten by the vine’s beauty he sent plants collected in what is now Virginia back to England in the 1600’s for use as ornamentals.
Coral honeysuckle vines typically grow from one yard to 20 feet long. The vine is cloaked in glossy leaves, some of which remain on the plant throughout the winter.
While that doesn’t sound like anything to write home about, the feature that makes this plant so special is it flowers. The coral honeysuckle’s slender tubular blooms are about two inches long and arranged in whorled clusters containing two to four flowers. These flowers are red on the outside. However, if you peer down into the long flowers you will find they range in color from orange to yellow and red.
Locally coral honeysuckle usually blooms from March into September. This year it began blooming in February. Some years it is still blooming in December.
The bloom period can be extended if it is pruned soon after the spent blossoms die. The reason for this is flowers are produced on new wood.
While they are blooming, the flowers produce pollen and nectar. The ruby-throated hummingbird is one of the many wild pollinators that visit the flowers. In fact, the long slender blossoms favor the hummingbird.
One of the things I like most about coral honeysuckle is that it is one of the best sources of nectar available to the first hummingbirds that arrive in Monroe County each spring.. Most of the plants we see blooming at this time of the year do not produce copious amounts of nectar---coral honeysuckle helps fill that void.
The list of other pollinators that visit the plant includes some butterflies (e.g. cloudless sulphur), flies, wasps, ants, as well as both snowberry clearwing and hummingbird clearwing moths. (It is believed that hummingbirds also feed on small insects that enter tubular blossoms). Bees, including some of the bumblebees, visit the red flowers. Interestingly honeybees shy away from the plant.
Coral honeysuckle is a caterpillar host plant for the spring azure butterfly and snowberry clearwing moth.
Coral honeysuckle bears a crop of small red berries. The berries are gobbled up by the American goldfinch, purple finch, quail, hermit thrush, American robin, cardinal, orchard oriole, evening grosbeak, Baltimore oriole, eastern bluebird, northern mockingbird, cedar waxwing, and gray catbird.
Fortunately, white-tailed deer infrequently browse coral honeysuckle leaves and vines.
Coral honeysuckle is an ideal vine to plant in Monroe County yards. While it will grow in partial shade, it produces the most blossoms when grown in full sun.
It prefers sinking its roots in fertile soil although it also grows in the acidic clay soils common to many parts of the county. A dash of fertilizer will encourage blooming.
While the plant can be grown as a ground cover, it does best when grown adjacent to something it can climb on. I will never forget visiting my wife’s cousin and her family in Florida. Coral honeysuckle was growing on a fence bordering their front yard.
To this day, I have never seen a healthier stand of coral honeysuckle in full bloom. Scores of hummingbirds had found this food bonanza and, as we sat on our host’s front porch, we were mesmerized by the sight of a squadron of rubythroats continually flying from red blossom to red blossom.
I have often wondered why this beautiful plant has not found its way into more Monroe County home landscapes. Perhaps it is because when folks hear the word honeysuckle, they immediately think of that dreaded invasive import--the Japanese honeysuckle.
Believe me, the only thing coral honeysuckle shares with Japanese honeysuckle is the name ‘honeysuckle.’ Coral honeysuckle is the GOOD honeysuckle. I hope you find a spot for coral honeysuckle in your yard. If you do, it will beautify your yard, provide food for a wide variety of your wildlife neighbors and make you wish you had made its acquaintance years ago.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.