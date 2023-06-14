A story in page D4 of the June 7 Reporter, “Forsyth OKs rezoning for lots on MLK Drive” should have said that Forsyth city council denied an application from James Green to re-zone three lots on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. from Neighborhood Shopping to Highway Business. A motion to deny was made by council member Mike Dodd and seconded by Greg Goolsby with Dodd, Goolsby and Chris Hewitt voting in favor, John Howard abstaining and Mayor Eric Wilson casting the deciding vote to make a quorum. An article on page 4D of the June 7 Reporter incorrectly said the re-zoning was approved.
•••