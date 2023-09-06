Forsyth city council had a somewhat unfamiliar problem at its meeting on Monday, Aug 21 when it had to decide between three people who wanted to fill the two vacancies on the Forsyth Main Street/Downtown Development Authority board. It was announced at the board’s meeting on Aug 15 that two members had resigned, and that someone should be appointed to fill the remainder of their terms.
Assistant city manager Regina Ivie told council that Tracie Williams, Linda Hampton and Kelly VanDevusse had responded that they would be willing to serve on the board. Ivie told council that the board should be diverse.
Council member Chris Hewitt asked if council could appoint all three to the Main Street/DDA board. City attorney Bobby Melton said it is set up as a five-member board. Main Street/DDA board chair Kerri Swearingen said that Eric Thomas and Nichole Brewer resigned and replacements were needed for them. Swearingen said the board also needs a new council member appointed to it to replace Julius Stroud who resigned from the council. Hewett motioned that council member Greg Goolsby, who had served on the Main Street/DDA board before Stroud was appointed in January, replace Stroud and the motion was approved.
Council approved appointment of Linda Hampton to the board. Hampton wrote in a letter to council that she has been a member of the Forsyth community for 73 years, is a former city council member and is “very passionate about being a part of the future vision for our downtown.” She said her 40-plus year career in social service enhanced her love for people, her community and the 11 other counties that she serviced.
Council then had to decide between Williams and VanDevusse, both of whom were present at the council meeting. Hampton also attended the meeting.
Williams works with Swint’s Candies, which is building a manufacturing and retail facility in Monroe County Industrial Park. She said that she would be willing to step aside because her business is new in town; she said it will be up and running in the fall. She said she has been in Forsyth for three years and is interested in historical preservation and in seeing downtown thrive. She said she is interested in serving on the board when there is an opening but that she is fine with waiting for another opportunity.
VanDevusse had written council that she loves Forsyth and would be proud to serve on the Main Street/DDA board and be a part of the growth she is seeing. She said she has called Forsyth home for over 20 years. She and her husband have bought almost-blighted properties and turned them into beautiful homes for families. She currently works for Amwaste, which is owned by a Monroe County resident, and has helped in multiple events as a sponsor and providing for waste needs at events. She wants to work with events, beautification and growth in Forsyth.
The Forsyth Main Street/DDA meetings are on the second Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at city hall. Kemie Childs is the Forsyth Main Street/DDA coordinator. Main Street has several events remaining in 2023, including Trick or Treat on the square, Shop Small Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Lighting of the Christmas Tree and the city’s New Year’s Eve event. Besides other functions, DDA awards facade and sign grants to downtown businesses.