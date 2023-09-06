Forsyth city council had a somewhat unfamiliar problem at its meeting on Monday, Aug 21 when it had to decide between three people who wanted to fill the two vacancies on the Forsyth Main Street/Downtown Development Authority board. It was announced at the board’s meeting on Aug 15 that two members had resigned, and that someone should be appointed to fill the remainder of their terms.

Assistant city manager Regina Ivie told council that Tracie Williams, Linda Hampton and Kelly VanDevusse had responded that they would be willing to serve on the board. Ivie told council that the board should be diverse. 