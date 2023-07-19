Southern Rivers to compensate after bull electrocuted scratching on misplaced guy wire
Brent Road cattle farmer Clete Sanders said Southern Rivers Energy is going to cover his losses after they installed a guy wire between power lines that wound up electrocuting one of his Black Angus bulls.
Sanders told Monroe County Sgt. Wade Kendrick on Wednesday, July 12 that Southern Rivers caused the death of one of his registered Black Angus bulls. Sanders, of 2443 Brent Road, said he wanted to file a report because Southern Rivers improperly installed a guy wire too close to hot wires, and the bull was killed. Sanders said the bull was worth $10,000-$15,000.
Sanders said he wanted the incident documented in case Southern Rivers gave him problems with replacing the value of the bull.
Sanders told the Reporter that since calling the sheriff, Southern Rivers had agreed to compensate him for the bull. He said his farm manager told him the power went out for about 10 seconds when the electrocution happened.
Sanders said the bull was scratching his head on the guy wire, which Southern Rivers had installed between the hot and ground wire. Sanders said the guy wire had insulation on it but the bull scratched through it and hit the hot part of the wire, instantly killing the 2,000-pound animal.
Sanders said they found the bull lying on the guy wire and hot wire. Sanders said if any of his other cows had touched him, they would have died too.
“I thought I was gonna lose more than one,” said Sanders.
Sanders’ family used to have the Sanders Dairy in Forsyth, and he is the public address announcer for MP football games at Dan Pitts Stadium. He said they couldn’t do anything with the dead cow because it took 6-8 hours for crews to arrive to clear the wires.
“He wasn’t good for nothing (after that),” sighed Sanders.