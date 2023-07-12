For the fifth time in ten years, Suzy Bogguss is coming to Forsyth for a country music concert at the Monroe County Fine Arts Center on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. This is her first visit to the Middle of Everywhere since 2019 just before the COVID pandemic also at the Fine Arts Center. Her first three concerts in Forsyth were held at the Rose Theater where Suzy said she was treated like family. She added that also enjoyed eating next door at Grits Cafe which she claims to be one of her favorite restaurants.
While in Forsyth she became friends with former Forsyth resident Bobby Shell of Kudzu Promotions. Shell told the reporter recently, “She is simply the best I’ve ever worked with. I’ve known Suzy since the early 90s and what amazes me about her is that she chooses to spend a good bit of her tours in small towns.”
Bogguss began her career in the 1980s as a solo singer. In the 1990s, six of her songs were Top 10 hits, three albums were certified gold, and one album received a platinum certification. She won Top New Female Vocalist from the Academy of Country Music and the Horizon Award from the Country Music Association. During the 1990s, Suzy sold 4 million records with sparkling radio hits like “Outbound Plane”, “Someday Soon”, “Letting Go”, “Drive South” and “Hey Cinderella”. She also made a duet album with legendary Chet Atkins.
Although she is well known as a country music singer, in 2003 she made an album of modern swing music with Ray Benson of Asleep At The Wheel. An album of original music in 2007 landed her at number 4 on the jazz charts. Her folk music roots show through in her frequent appearances on public radio’s A Prairie Home Companion.
Born and raised in a small Illinois town, Suzy says she feels right at home in Monroe County and enjoys returning. She lives on a hill in Franklin, Tenn., and currently does around 50 shows a year. A far cry from the 80 she was doing in pre-pandemic days. She says her schedule is now much more manageable. To get tickets before they’re sold out, search for the show on www.freshtix.com, or go to https://www.freshtix.com/events/monroe-county-2023-suzy-bogguss-?utm_campaign=Freshtix&utm_medium=Freshtix&utm_source=Freshtix.