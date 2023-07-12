Suzy Bogguss

Suzy Bogguss returns to Forsyth on July 22. 

For the fifth time in ten years, Suzy Bogguss is coming to Forsyth for a country music concert at the Monroe County Fine Arts Center on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. This is her first visit to the Middle of Everywhere since 2019 just before the COVID pandemic also at the Fine Arts Center. Her first three concerts in Forsyth were held at the Rose Theater where Suzy said she was treated like family. She added that also enjoyed eating next door at Grits Cafe which she claims to be one of her favorite restaurants.

While in Forsyth she became friends with former Forsyth resident Bobby Shell of Kudzu Promotions. Shell told the reporter recently, “She is simply the best I’ve ever worked with. I’ve known Suzy since the early 90s and what amazes me about her is that she chooses to spend a good bit of her tours in small towns.”