Smarr Fire Station fire

A 2021 fire destroyed the Smarr fire station.

District 2 Commissioner Eddie Rowland wants commissioners to decide the future of the former Smarr fire station on Evans Road at the Board’s next scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

One week earlier, on Jan. 10, Rowland asked for public feedback on how the county should proceed regarding the vacant fire station, which was heavily damaged by fire in November 2021. Rowland said the land, which is zoned agricultural and surrounded on three sides by the Bowden property, was originally donated by the Rumble/Thrash family to the Monroe County Board of Education sometime prior to 1914 for the purpose of building a school, which remained in operation until the 1940s. At that point, it was transformed into a community clubhouse where parties and dances took place until the late-1980s when a bay was added, and it was converted into a fire station. The building was primarily used as a fire station and voting precinct until the 2021 fire. A new Smarr fire station is in the process of being built on property donated to Monroe County by Oglethorpe Power on Ray Hartley Road, which is just over two miles away from the old building.