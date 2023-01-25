District 2 Commissioner Eddie Rowland wants commissioners to decide the future of the former Smarr fire station on Evans Road at the Board’s next scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
One week earlier, on Jan. 10, Rowland asked for public feedback on how the county should proceed regarding the vacant fire station, which was heavily damaged by fire in November 2021. Rowland said the land, which is zoned agricultural and surrounded on three sides by the Bowden property, was originally donated by the Rumble/Thrash family to the Monroe County Board of Education sometime prior to 1914 for the purpose of building a school, which remained in operation until the 1940s. At that point, it was transformed into a community clubhouse where parties and dances took place until the late-1980s when a bay was added, and it was converted into a fire station. The building was primarily used as a fire station and voting precinct until the 2021 fire. A new Smarr fire station is in the process of being built on property donated to Monroe County by Oglethorpe Power on Ray Hartley Road, which is just over two miles away from the old building.
Rowland provided four options for citizens to consider: 1.) Sell it to the highest bidder. 2.) Donate it to a church or qualified organization. 3.) Have the county rehab the building and operate it as a clubhouse. 4.) Return it to the family that donated it. Commissioner Rowland noted that selling it would enable the land and building to return to the county tax roll. He pointed out that donating it to a church or non-profit organization would get maintenance costs off of the county’s hands but would not generate any taxes or sales funds. He said operating it again as a clubhouse could potentially benefit the most people but noted that it would be the most expensive for county taxpayers because of the county maintenance necessary. Lastly, Commissioner Rowland said there are hundreds of heirs to the Rumble/Thrash family and it would be an expensive legal undertaking to determine how to distribute the property.
In addition, Rowland said the building presently needs new electrical service, major roof renovations, new lighting and HVAC ducts, and the walls may not be structurally sound.
Gose Road resident Chuck Benson, who is the captain of the volunteer Smarr Fire Department and the District 2 representative to the Monroe County Planning & Zoning Board, said he wants the location to be used as a community center and bonus fire station. Benson suggested the county tear down the current building and erect a new one at the same location.
District 3 Commissioner John Ambrose questioned why Commissioners need to move so rapidly on determining what to do about the vacant fire station. He said Forsyth’s Strict Observance Lodge No. 18 has expressed interest either in purchasing or accepting as a donation the old Smarr fire station.
Rowland said through e-mails and phone calls he has received as well as Facebook feedback over the previous week, more citizens have been in support of the county selling the building over any of the other three options. However, Rowland said he will continue to listen to additional feedback via e-mail or Facebook over the next three weeks and welcomes interested persons to attend the Feb. 7 Board of Commissioners’ meeting to discuss the matter further before Commissioners make a final decision.
Portions of this story by county public's information officer Richard Dumas.