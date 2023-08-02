After a decision on the Mead Rd. transfer station was deferred at the June 26 Planning and Zoning hearing, the decision was once again deferred at the hearing July 24. The applicants are advised to submit new plans with the proposed entrance moved.
Guy Eberhardt, who owns the property, applied for the zoning change and was represented by his son-in-law, State Senator John F. Kennedy, who is an attorney at James, Bates, Bannon & Groover. Kelvin Seagraves of Hofstadter & Associates also presented engineering plans.
Changes were made to the proposed site since the June 26 meeting. The building and scales were moved further back on the site, making them 1,520 feet away from the playground and 2,050 feet away from Crown Candy. The road will be wider to allow two lanes. The 3-sided structure will have its open side facing the Central Georgia Railroad instead of nearby homes and businesses.
The initial proposal placed the site only 450 feet from Mead Rd. but the new plans place it 1300 feet away. The proposed site is only 90 feet away from wetlands, but Senator Kennedy pointed out this is almost double the required 50 feet.
Senator Kennedy said they have “taken to heart considerations and concerns” in making the new plans. Of the previous meeting, he said, “Your comments helped us make a better plan.”
However, nearby citizens and businesses are still opposed to the development Chris Terry of Boyer Terry LLC represented Crown Candy, Habitat for Humanity, other nearby businesses and 190 nearby residents. He discussed the negative impact of the site on surrounding properties, including the city park and playground.
The new proposal has the site lower than Mead Rd. and trucks will come up an incline to exit. Terry says trucks will leak municipal waste as they wait on the incline to exit, and the odor will negatively impact the area.
He pointed out that the city has contributed millions to the Lynmore Estates neighborhood and homeownership in the neighborhood has increased from 20% to 60%, “a tremendous increase.”
The new transfer station would significantly increase traffic on Mead Rd. and Broadway, and a Conditional Use permit should benefit the community, not inconvenience it, Terry says. There is already a transfer station nearby, he reminded the commission.
Additionally, the proposed site goes against the EPA manual for transfer stations, which says that they should avoid wetlands, avoid clustering transfer stations near each other, and avoid parks and preserves.
A resident of Lynmore Estates, Angelia Williams, shared her experiences as a single mother in the neighborhood. She is concerned that truck traffic will negatively impact her early morning commute to work in Dublin. Her children play in the park and she runs on the track. Lynmore Estates already has issues with people dumping trash and abandoning animals, she says, and the transfer station will worsen these issues.
The Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity, Ivey Hall, says that they will soon have 66 homeowners in the Lynmore Estates community, and that this project is a local, state, and federal investment. She raised the question of what would happen if a develo p.m.ent like this was placed near a “nice neighborhood” like Wesleyan Woods or Idle Hour.
Senator Kennedy’s rebuttal to these testimonies emphasized that those complaining about the perceived negative impacts showed a “failure to educate oneself” and demonstrated a “lack of understanding” of operations at a “state of the art” transfer station.
He says the transfer station will lead to fewer trucks on the roads overall and describes it as a larger scale version of what happens when the garbage truck picks up trash at a home. Liquid waste will be contained and not have the opportunity to leak out.
He also pointed out the irony of opposing counsel describing the negative impacts of a transfer station when one of their clients, Mike Casteel, has a similar operation. Casteel described his business as the “first and only” transfer station on June 26, and Kennedy feels he wants to eliminate the competition.
Josh Rogers, Planning and Zoning Commissioner and Newtown Macon CEO, asked whether another location could be considered for the entrance that is further from the park. Senator Kennedy said the current plans had the best site for the entrance, as other locations would be closer to wetlands and require more grading.
Rogers said this would never happen near the entrance to a “flagship” park like Amerson, but it is only being considered because it is in a poor African American neighborhood.
Concerns were also raised about the transfer station not being owner operated, but Senator Kennedy assured them it would be operated by someone qualified to manage this “state of the art” facility. When concerns were raised about management following Environmental Protection Department (EPD) regulations, Kennedy said the EPD will cease operations and fine the business if regulations were not followed, and they will do regular inspections.
Ultimately, Planning and Zoning commissioners agreed they were most concerned about the location of the transfer station’s entrance being too close to the playground. Senator Kennedy said he did not realize at the last hearing that the entrance was a focal point, as he thought moving the site itself further back from the road would solve any issues.
Indeed, the previous hearing closed with the recommendation to move the site further back, with no specific mention of the entrance.
Planning and Zoning Commissioners voted to defer the decision until the August 14 meeting, and said if Seagraves needs more time on new engineering plans, he can call and have it moved even further out.
Kennedy and Seagraves expressed skepticism that they could be approved even with changes, and asked what more they needed to do.
Rogers said, “You’ve got to check our boxes. It’s not up to us to solve your problems.” He recommended that they work with P&Z staff such as Jeff Ruggieri, Executive Director, to have their plans reviewed for consistency with land use plans.
Rogers acknowledges that an “easy yes” would be very expensive for Eberhardt and Seagraves. Kennedy urged P&Z to not put them in a position with so many variables. As the meeting closed, Gary Bechtel said the P&Z Commission is “working very hard to take all parties into account.”
Jamie Weatherford of Crown Candy is not sure whether the decision will eventually be approved. He says the grade they are concerned about when moving the entrance is very steep, and maybe the proposed plan is just not possible.
He was disappointed Eberhardt did not take seriously his offer to purchase the land during the previous hearing. He compared Eberhardt and his team to “storybook villains” for trying to put a transfer station near a candy factory and playground for African American children.