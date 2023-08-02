After a decision on the Mead Rd. transfer station was deferred at the June 26 Planning and Zoning hearing, the decision was once again deferred at the hearing July 24. The applicants are advised to submit new plans with the proposed entrance moved.

Guy Eberhardt, who owns the property, applied for the zoning change and was represented by his son-in-law, State Senator John F. Kennedy, who is an attorney at James, Bates, Bannon & Groover. Kelvin Seagraves of Hofstadter & Associates also presented engineering plans. 