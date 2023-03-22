New house

Monroe County residents will have a final chance to protest sweeping changes to the county’s development rules at a zoning board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27.

Zoning board members are expected to give final approval to a 311-page ordinance that would replace the county’s existing zoning ordinance on Monday. It would then go to commissioners for final approval at their 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, April 4.