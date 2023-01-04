scherer

Plant Scherer

Monroe County has learned that it may lose another $600,000 in revenue this year due to closing units at Plant Scherer.

The Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA) co-owns the now-closed Unit 4 at Plant Scherer. It had originally filed a tax return saying its portion of Unit 4 was worth $122 million. That would bring a tax payment of $579,000 to Monroe County and $721,000 to Monroe County schools.