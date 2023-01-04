Monroe County has learned that it may lose another $600,000 in revenue this year due to closing units at Plant Scherer.
The Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA) co-owns the now-closed Unit 4 at Plant Scherer. It had originally filed a tax return saying its portion of Unit 4 was worth $122 million. That would bring a tax payment of $579,000 to Monroe County and $721,000 to Monroe County schools.
But now Jacksonsville Electric is appealing its own tax return, claiming its 26 percent share of the defunct coal-fired power unit is worth nothing. That after Florida Power, which owns the other 74 percent, claimed the unit was also worthless.
“I guess their CPAs got together,” said Monroe County chief tax appraiser Bobby Gerhardt. “It’s not good news.”
Monroe County had already learned in October that it would lose $2 million in expected revenue after Florida Power and Light’s assessment on its portion of Unit 4 went poof, from $379 million to zero.
Gerhardt said what’s frustrating is that even though the county is taking the biggest hit with the rollback of Plant Scherer, it has no say in the matter. The state sets values for utilities and the county’s only role is to bill and collect the money.
“We’re asking lots of questions,” said Gerhardt. “Ben (county attorney Ben Vaughn) has looked at some court cases and we can’t even appeal.”
Jacksonville Electric’s appeal of its initial assessment will go before a judge in Fulton County Superior Court or a tax tribunal, said Gerhardt. Gerhardt said in his long career as a property assessor he’s also been taught that all property has some value. Idle equipment is normally assessed at 50 percent of its value, he said. But the state Department of Revenue says they base power plant assessments on their business value, and that’s zero.
County officials expect more hits from the downsizing of the county’s biggest taxpayer. Georgia Power is the majority owner of Unit 3 and has announced plans to shutdown its coal operations by 2028. However, MEAG and Oglethorpe Power, which together own 90 percent of Units 1 and 2, told the Reporter last year they have no plans to close their units at the plant.
“That sounds like great news to me,” said Gerhardt. “I think it’s fantastic. Anything to support the tax base helps everyone. I was fearing the worst.”
Plant Scherer has historically paid about 40 percent of the property taxes to Monroe County government and schools, about $10 million per year. Plant Scherer also provides about 400 jobs. Plant manager Mike Burroughs told the Reporter in 2019 that the plant’s future was bright as the company had invested billions of dollars in new environmental technologies to curb emissions.
The plant is also spending millions to convert from wet ash to dry ash storage. The plant has been under fire from neighbors concerned that the plant may be contaminating their wells, a charge Georgia Power has denied. Monroe County recently borrowed $20 million to extend water lines to homes around Plant Scherer.
Gerhardt said yet another loss from Plant Scherer shows why it would have been nice if the county had been successful in recruiting the Hyundai battery plant earlier this year. Local protests spooked some local leaders and Monroe County dropped out of the running for the plant, which recently located in Bartow County instead. “That would have saved us,” said Gerhardt. “It is twice the investment of Plant Scherer.”