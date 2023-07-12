Monroe County commissioners said on Tuesday they plan on keeping property taxes where they are this year despite a loss of $2.6 million in revenue from the downsizing of Plant Scherer.
This service allows you access to our online content at no additional charge for the duration of your print subscription. Please note, your online access will begin in correlation of your first print delivery. If you are already receiving your paper you will have access upon entering your account number
Please contact us if you have any questions 478-994-2358
This allows you access to our online content for the period determined by payment
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Pass
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|One-Month Access
|$20.00
|for 31 days
|One Year Access
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Both in and out of County Print Subscriptions.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year In County
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|1 Year Out of County
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Free access for current print subscribers
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Monroe County commissioners said on Tuesday they plan on keeping property taxes where they are this year despite a loss of $2.6 million in revenue from the downsizing of Plant Scherer.
Commissioners accepted a plan from county manager Jim Hedges to keep the county’s property tax rate at 12.05 mills by taking about $3.5 million out of reserves. On a $250,000 home, with the homestead exemption and a new state credit, that would mean a tax bill of about $843 on just the county portion. The school board still hasn’t decided whether it will levy a tax hike to offset Plant Scherer losses on its part of the property tax.
Commission chairman Greg Tapley said the county didn’t have any reserves - or at least didn’t know where they were - when he took office. He said he’s proud that they can pull money from reserves and still fund capital projects and have savings leftover.
Hedges agreed, saying that the county had just $800,000 when finance officer Lorri Robinson took the job five years ago. Now, said Hedges, the county has over $10 million in the bank and other $9.5 million in One Georgia funds it can use. Hedges said even after using about $3.5 million in reserves to balance the budget, the county still has at least $7.5 million in reserves.
Hedges said the county’s big capital expenses in the 2024 budget will include $800,000 for a compacter at the landfill, $550,000 for 10 new sheriff patrol cars and $300,000 for a new ambulance. The budget also includes raises for sheriff’s deputies and Monroe County EMS. The county also will not take $52,000 from the state to fund Family Connections, which is under GBI investigation after former board members spent thousands on supplies for a community garden and a police scanner.
Commissioner George Emami said they have had to spend $4 million on the landfill in recent years even as the county’s No. 1 taxpayer, Plant Scherer, is being reduced significantly. A real estate broker, Emami said that while real estate has slowed down, values continue to go up in Monroe County.
“It’s really shocking,” said Emami. “We’re seeing bidding wars on property again.”
Emami said Monroe County’s rising values will help offset decreases in Plant Scherer.
“We’re probably doing pretty good,” said Emami.
Commissioners are not expected to finalize their millage rate until October.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!