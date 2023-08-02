Monroe County has suffered a $310 million loss in property value this year because of the closure of one unit of Plant Scherer, according to a tax ad the county is running in this week’s Reporter.
Despite the declining property values, called the tax digest, Monroe County commissioners and school board say they won’t increase property taxes this year.
The big loss came after Florida Power and Light, majority owner of Unit 4 at Plant Scherer, closed the unit and zeroed out its property tax bill. County officials have complained that they don’t think the unit has lost all of its value despite not being used. But the state sets the assessments for utility companies. The county says it has no say in the matter.
County chief appraiser Bobby Gerhardt said he worries the same drop could happen again. Georgia Power owns the majority of Unit 3 and has announced plans to close that unit by 2028. That seems increasingly likely as two units of nuclear Plant Vogtle have gone on line. However Unit 3 at Scherer has been used during the current heat wave.
The majority owner of the other two units, Oglethorpe Power and MEAG, have said they have no intentions of shutting their units anytime soon.
Monroe County’s losses in its property tax base were made up, in part, by rising values of residential (up $135 million), commercial (up $57 million) and industrial property (up $55 million), said Gerhardt. But adding $248 million didn’t come even close to offsetting the loss of $559 million value of Unit 4 at Plant Scherer.
Gerhardt said while Monroe County dodged a tax hike this year, it needs to prepare for life after Plant Scherer, or face dire consequences.
“We just need more industry to offset the drop in Plant Scherer,” said Gerhardt.