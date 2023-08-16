Monroe County commissioners hired Pro Form Construction on Tuesday to build a new gym at the Rec Department while moving the rodeo arena to a new location at a total cost of $3.1 million.
Commissioners decided that the site of the current rodeo arena would be the best place to build the new gym. The Rec Department says that they don’t have enough basketball courts currently to accommodate the hundreds of kids who sign up to play basketball.
County manager Jim Hedges said the rodeo arena is the best spot for the new gym because it’s closer to the parking area and can better handle the new septic. Robert Muckenfuss of Pro Form Construction had the only bid to build the gym at $2.6 million. It will include 2 large courts, concessions, bathrooms and a place for Sports Hall of Fame memorabilia.
But commissioners were adamant they wanted to move the rodeo arena on the property so it can continue operating. Rec director Landon Sparks noted that the arena had already hosted 38 events drawing 2,4565 people already this year.
Commissioner Eddie Rowland said that he wanted to do more than just move the arena but also wants to upgrade it. He said he has heard for years that the county had committed to build an ag complex but had not followed through. He said he researched it and while the county’s 2014 SPLOST referendum does not commit funds specifically to an ag center at the Rec Department, he did find a 2012 article from the Reporter which quotes then-commissioner Jim Ham as saying that was his intention.
“There’s enough evidence in the Reporter article to say there was intent,” said Rowland. Rowland said he wants to commit to completing Ham’s vision of an ag center.
After much debate, commissioners agreed to move the horse arena to the corner of Hwy. 42 and Fairview Church Road and build the gym at the site of the current arena. Meanwhile, commissioners said they will look for more funding such as grants to build an ag facility with the horse arena that’ll make the county proud. Hedges said they want the ag facility to include the county extension office, a covered arena 300X200 feet, stalls and barns and restrooms and parking.
Rowland said plenty of ag folks are willing to bring their tractors and help with the work. Ambrose said the county’s own road department could do the dirt work as well.
Ambrose said he feels it’s the right move even if some may question it.
“I feel needles in the back of my head because [former commissioner] Larry Evans wants a swimming pool,” said Ambrose.