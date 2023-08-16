Rodeo

Rodeo at Rec Department

Monroe County commissioners hired Pro Form Construction on Tuesday to build a new gym at the Rec Department while moving the rodeo arena to a new location at a total cost of $3.1 million.

Commissioners decided that the site of the current rodeo arena would be the best place to build the new gym. The Rec Department says that they don’t have enough basketball courts currently to accommodate the hundreds of kids who sign up to play basketball.