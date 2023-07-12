Monroe County commissioners are considering removing zoning board member David Hunter after he accused commissioners of paying him a $500 bribe to support a new zoning proposal.
“The guy should be removed, reprimanded, something,” said commissioner John Ambrose at Tuesday’s meeting. “It was uncalled for.”
Hunter, who was appointed by commissioner Lamarcus Davis, announced at a June 28 zoning board meeting that he planned to give his $500 check to charity and urged other zoning board members to do the same. Hunter said his integrity is important and he said the $500 stipend that commissioners paid to zoning board members for working on a 300-page zoning ordinance could be seen as a bribe.
“I don’t want that perception,” said Hunter, who works for the Atlanta Housing Authority and lives in River Walk.
Commissioners had unanimously approved paying the $500 stipend in June after it was proposed by commissioner George Emami. Emami said that commissioners, who appoint zoning board members, were asking a lot from zoning board members as they comb over the massive zoning proposal. The zoning board originally suggested commissioners drop the 300-page ordinance. But after a June 4 summit with commissioners, they agreed to go over it and suggest changes. Two days later, commissioners approved the $500 for zoning board members, who usually make $75 per month.
Emami said the $500 shouldn’t have been paid until the zoning board was done working on the proposal. He said he talked to Hunter and told him he didn’t appreciate what he said. Emami said that Hunter posted on Facebook that while he did say that it looked like a bribe, he didn’t mean to insinuate it was a bribe. Emami said, however, that Hunter still has not formally apologized. Emami said that Hunter cashed the check when he could have returned it.
“You took the money and deposited it, so who’s really at fault here?” said Emami. Emami said Hunter claimed he didn’t know he could return the money.
Emami said the commissioners all believe in fair compensation so they were just trying to make sure zoning board members were paid for the extra time required. “It should have been more,” said Emami. “IT’s a pittance. It’s less than minimum wage for the time they’re putting in. It’s hard work.”
Emami said he’s read the zoning proposal 6 times and still missed things. Emami said he doesn’t mind disagreements in politics but said it’s hard when people question your motives and in a public way accuse you of a crime.
Ambrose said the money was only to help them feel appreciated.
“For this individual to say we tried to bribe him pissed me off to no avail,” said Ambrose. Ambrose noted that commissioners do not even have to listen to anything the zoning board says if they don’t want to.
Ambrose proposed removing Hunter from the zoning board. But commission chairman Greg Tapley said he doesn’t approve anything without advance notice. Since commissioners Lamarcus Davis and Eddie Rowland were absent, there were not 3 votes to remove Hunter. Ambrose noted that the county changed its ordinance allowing Davis to appoint Hunter even though he was outside Davis’ District 1. He said he would like to reverse that change as well. Hunter actually lives in Emami’s District 4 and qualified to run against Emami last year before dropping out of the race.