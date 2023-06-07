Monroe County’s new shop foreman is a familiar face to many.
Monroe County’s new shop foreman is a familiar face to many.
Joey Pitman began as the new foreman on May 22. He’s the former owner of The Pit Stop in Forsyth, and more recently was a worship leader at Rock Springs campus in Macon.
He replaces Jeff Corley, who was relieved on March 30 after 22 years with the county.
Pitman is the brother in law of county commission chairman Greg Tapley. But commissioner John Ambrose said that they advertised the position and the only other candidate didn’t show up for an interview. Ambrose said Pitman has got the shop looking great.
