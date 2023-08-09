A new office for Donny’s Propane appears to be coming to Hwy. 41 after Monroe County commissioners last Tuesday, Aug. 1 approved a conditional use in commercial zoning for it.
Donny’s Propane requested for the conditional use at 6931 Hwy. 41 South for a 6,000 square-foot office building. The proposed complex will also include a dumpster, an open barn, and a six-foot-high perimeter fence. A conditional use was necessary because the tract is located within 300 feet of residentially-zoned property.
Monroe County development manager Kelsey Fortner said although the tract, which was formerly the site of a mobile home park, is surrounded by homes, it has been zoned commercial since at least 1995.
Donny’s Propane Gas General Manager Adam Segers told Monroe County’s zoning board on July 24 that Donny’s Propane Gas’s current office, which operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, has been located on Rivoli Road in Bolingbroke for the past seven years. Segers said the new office space, which would only utilize about three acres of the nearly 14-acre tract, would have no industrial-sized propane tanks on site. Segers said Donny’s Propane Gas has four gas trucks and 12 total vehicles but said drivers are mostly able to work from home and won’t typically visit the office more than about once a week.
A quartet of nearby residents stated opposition to the proposed conditional use at Tuesday’s meeting.
Klopfer Road resident Stacey Nestor urged commissioners to set conditions upon the approval of the request to prohibit any future expansion at the site occurring without another public hearing.
Heritage Drive resident Garrett Gordon said he doesn’t think a commercial business should be located between a pair of residential subdivisions.
Heritage Drive resident Judd Scruggs said there is a difference between the property being used for a commercial business and its former residential use as a mobile home park.
Some of the information in this story is courtesy Monroe County public information officer Richard Dumas.
When Segers was given a chance to respond on Tuesday, he said many of the same questions and concerns being raised by opponents would be questions and concerns for any future property owner at that location unless it is re-zoned from commercial. Segers said Donny’s Propane is already a Monroe County business that serves many of its citizens and said it is going above and beyond to try to be a good neighbor.
Segers agreed to limit commercial business between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays but said he couldn’t promise that employees wouldn’t work after-hours, particularly during the busy winter season. Segers also answered that the building location was chosen based on where the septic system would be allowed, where an existing driveway is located that would be an approved entrance/exit by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), and where the best location for a potential retention pond would be.
District 1 Commissioner Lamarcus Davis thanked Donny’s Propane for laying out a clear plan for the development, saying that Segers’ proposal was far more detailed and specific than many others that come before Commissioners.
After about 55 minutes of discussion, District 3 Commissioner John Ambrose motioned to approve Donny’s Propane’s conditional use request with the conditions that the business not be allowed to store tanks containing liquid propane on site other than the one used to service the building itself, that commercial lighting be prohibited, that Donny’s Propane Gas would have to come back before the Board with an updated design proposal should a retention pond be needed, that the hours of commercial operation be exclusively from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, that the main building be no larger than 6,000 square feet of heated and cooled space, that the barn be no larger than 2,000 square feet, that no industrial-sized tanks be stored on the property, that the site have a six-foot tall surrounding fence, that privacy slats or trees be used as a buffer, and that at least a 50-foot vegetative buffer be left from its surrounding fence to the property line. District 4 Commissioner George Emami then seconded Commissioner Ambrose’s motion, and it passed 5-0.