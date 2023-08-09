A new office for Donny’s Propane appears to be coming to Hwy. 41 after Monroe County commissioners last Tuesday, Aug. 1 approved a conditional use in commercial zoning for it.

Donny’s Propane requested for the conditional use at 6931 Hwy. 41 South for a 6,000 square-foot office building. The proposed complex will also include a dumpster, an open barn, and a six-foot-high perimeter fence. A conditional use was necessary because the tract is located within 300 feet of residentially-zoned property.