A new convenience store is coming to Hwy. 42 next to the Rec Department after Monroe County commissioners approved a conditional use zoning for a new store on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Brian Braun of Advanced Engineering was granted a conditional use to build a 4,004 square-foot convenience store with a fueling station. The site will include 37 parking spaces and will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The station is located right next to I-75, and most traffic to the station would come via I-75. Dipak Patel of B&D 2021, Inc. is the property owner.