A new convenience store is coming to Hwy. 42 next to the Rec Department after Monroe County commissioners approved a conditional use zoning for a new store on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Brian Braun of Advanced Engineering was granted a conditional use to build a 4,004 square-foot convenience store with a fueling station. The site will include 37 parking spaces and will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The station is located right next to I-75, and most traffic to the station would come via I-75. Dipak Patel of B&D 2021, Inc. is the property owner.
County development manager Kelsey Fortner said that the Georgia EPD has said that previous fueling tanks at the site have been removed so no further action will be required. However, she added that the DOT has notified Braun that existing driveways into the site need to be brought up to standards.
Lightwood Lane resident Robert Arnold said he wants a traffic study on the Hwy. 42 North/I-75 exit by the DOT before approval. Arnold said the new station would only add to traffic jams on Hwy. 42 North from traffic at the Shell station across the street and at the nearby Rec Department. Arnold also said he wants all large trucks to be prohibited at the new station.
East Main Street resident Darren Latch said he’s concerned there are too many gas stations already in Forsyth, and said many of them have the same owners, which doesn’t foster price competition. Latch agreed with Arnold that the proposed location is not good for traffic, saying the local truck driver school already deems the Hwy. 42 North/I-75 exit to be a “dangerous intersection.”
Braun responded that he has already met with DOT to obtain a permit for the location. He said DOT would determine whether a traffic study is necessary and would have final approval on the station’s entrance/exit routes. Braun said that large trucks would come to the station to bring fuel but said large trucks would not be fueling up at the station.
After about 25 minutes of discussion, District 4 Commissioner George Emami motioned to approve Braun’s request with the conditions that the station would have no retail fuel sales for tractor-trailers and meet all DOT traffic requirements. District 3 commissioner John Ambrose seconded and the motion passed 5-0.