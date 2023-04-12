A former Navy SEAL who died Thursday, April 6 when his small plane crashed last Thursday at a rural Wayne County airport was honored by Monroe County deputies and the Blue Knight Motorcycle Club as they escorted his body from the southbound weigh station on I-75 through the county.
Dr. Howard E. Wasdin, a former SEAL Team Six member died on April 6 after his single-engine Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed near Jessup. He was the only person in the plane. His pet dog who was with him also died in the crash.
Wasdin became a chiropractor in Jesup after he was medically discharged from the Navy due to injuries he sustained in Mogadishu where his actions won him a Silver Star for gallantry. He also won a purple heart from being wounded three times and nearly losing his right leg. The conflict later became known as “Black Hawk Down” after the story was depicted in a book and movie of the same name.
Wasdin served in the United States Navy for 12 years. Nine of those, he spent with the SEALs. Following his discharge, he co-wrote an autobiographical memoir “SEAL Team Six: Memoirs of an American Soldier” which details the extreme training that SEALs endure as well as his own experiences.
Tom McMillan of Forsyth said he and Wasdin served together and that Wasdin even lived with him in Monroe County for about a year while he was recovering from a divorce.
“He was the closest thing to a brother I ever had,” said McMillan. McMillan said Monroe County deputies went above and beyond the call to give Wasdin an appropriate escort after he had undergone an autopsy in Atlanta. Wadsin was 61.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Jesup. Wasdin is survived by his wife, Debbie, a son and four daughters.