A former Navy SEAL who died Thursday, April 6 when his small plane crashed last Thursday at a rural Wayne County airport was honored by Monroe County deputies and the Blue Knight Motorcycle Club as they escorted his body from the southbound weigh station on I-75 through the county.

Dr. Howard E. Wasdin, a former SEAL Team Six member died on April 6 after his single-engine Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed near Jessup. He was the only person in the plane. His pet dog who was with him also died in the crash.