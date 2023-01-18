Monroe County commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 17 agreed not to impose impact fees on new homes and industries after more than a year of study.
Commissioners had hired consultant Bill Ross in November 2021 and paid him $68,000 to study the idea of imposing impact fees to slow down growth and collect more revenue.
One proposal would have required an additional $2,000 payment, in addition to the existing building permit fee, for anyone to build a new home in Monroe County.
But commissioner Eddie Rowland said after studying other counties and asking for citizen input, he decided to oppose impact fees.
“I thought the concept was pretty good initially,” said Rowland.
But Rowland said he and commissioner Lamarcus Davis studied fees in other communities and found that Monroe County is already about where it needs to be in terms of fees. And he cited the example of one nearby county that used an impact fee to raise $1 million to build an animal shelter. But the shelter lies dormant because they didn’t have money in their general budget to find an employee to man the shelter.
Commissioner John Ambrose said impact fees lost his vote when he learned they couldn’t impose the impact fee just on newcomers to Monroe County.
“This is like a border wall to keep our county rural,” said Ambrose. “It’s a slow-down buffer to growth.”
Commissioner George Emami said that the county already has tools to slowdown growth from its zoning ordinance. And he said development is getting so expensive that it’ll take care of red-hot growth without impact fees.
“Economics will take care of the problem,” said Emami, who said he just paid to put a road in one of his developments and it was much more costly than even a year ago. “It is already making development very difficult to do, extraordinarily expensive.”
Emami said the county already charges for building permits, and said builders will just pass the additional impact fees onto their customers, including his own kids if they move back to Monroe County after college.
Some commissioners were also concerned after Ross informed them they couldn’t just waive the impact fees to attract a new industry. Instead, said Ross, the county would have to pay the impact fee themselves for the industry.
Ambrose, however, said he no longer supports any deals for new industry.
“It’ll be a cold day in hell before I’ll approve another tax abatement,” said Ambrose. Ambrose cited the tax breaks the county gave on the land for the Five Below distribution warehouse in Smarr. He said the county wound up having to spend $95,000 on the road for Five Below even before they opened.
“Let them pay full price,” said Ambrose.
Only chairman Greg Tapley voiced support for impact fees.
“Do we want rampant growth or controlled growth?” asked Tapley, rhetorically. “Everybody I’ve talked to loves our rural community. I do too. It’s important for us to decide philosophically which way we want to go.”
Tapley said he would vote for impact fees, but said it’s not a hill he’s gonna die on.
While Ambrose motioned to reject the impact fees, Tapley persuaded commissioners to not act on the issue in case they want to consider them again down the road.
Ross told the Reporter that cities and counties around the state have paid his consulting company more than $2.5 million (adjusted for inflation) over the past 30 years to help them impose impact fees.