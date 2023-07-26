A few weeks ago, a letter to the editor stated that the “County should treat RV dwellers fairly”. While I appreciate the writer’s compassion for folks who need affordable housing, allowing people to live permanently in campers scattered throughout the county is not the answer.
Instead, RVs should be regulated in Monroe County exactly as they are in every single county that borders Monroe.
Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, and Upson Counties ALL prohibit residential use of RVs. The current Monroe County ordinance also prohibits it. But, because it is not enforced, the number of RVs used for permanent housing in our county has ballooned over the past several years.
THE reason RV residential use is prohibited in so many counties all across Georgia is because RVs are not designed, engineered, built or meant to be permanent homes. They are recreational (not residential) vehicles(not homes). The answer is literally right there in the name. Legitimizing residential use of RVs and simply charging some “fee” or tax, as some have suggested, does nothing to address the fact that campers are not designed for full time residential use.
As the Commissioners and Zoning Board consider changes to the land use ordinance, I hope Monroe County continues to prohibit the residential use of recreation vehicles and that they begin enforcing that prohibition as soon as possible.