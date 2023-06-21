GUEST COLUMN
I appreciate the dedication our commissioners give to making Monroe County a great place to live and work. However, I am concerned about the impression that is given to the lack of concern for the poor people of Monroe County.
While I am blessed to have luxuries in my older adult years, life has not always been that way. I grew up in a very poor family of 7, mostly in High Falls. There was a time when we lived in a 2 room shack with no indoor plumbing and used an out house and wash tub on a back porch. Even in my younger adult years there were many many times that I had to depend on others for food on the table, or help paying utility bills. The point is I can relate very easily to a lot of these people who live in campers, even if they are just renting them from someone else. Really, let’s not even call them campers, as they are classified as RV’s, as are according to FEMA and the GA Dept of Community Affairs Mr. Emami’s THOW’s (Tiny Home on Wheels), regardless of how “dumpy” someone wants to call them.
I don’t see how commissioners can legally “tax” someone living in an RV on a private rented lot and not apply the same penalty to anyone else who rents a home on a private property in Monroe County as they don’t pay property taxes either. And as for taxing the land owner, one would think Monroe County is assessing developed property efficiently and recognizing all structures associated to the property, whether mobile, fixed or otherwise.
Now, I agree that some of these land owners that allow people to pull up and plug in look very trashy. If commissioners wanted to incorporate some type of a fee to the landowner who rents the lot each time a new RV moves in, I wouldn’t necessarily be opposed, IF the amount of time the RV will be there can be classified as an “extended temporary dwelling period” by placing a limit on the amount of time a person can reside “temporarily” at a location without paying the penalty/tax or permanently affixing the RV to the property. Or, better yet, if a property owner sets more than one RV on a lot with the intent to rent them, automatically issue a “non-permitted RV park” citation and assess fees/penalties accordingly until the landowner requests a zoning change for compliance. It wouldn’t even bother me if that fee was double or triple the amount of the “standard tax rate” for said property. Because I agree wheeling in RVs with no connection to water and sewage is not only dangerous to the environment, but those who live around it.
But IF the commissioners are going to tax a landowner who has a single RV on a lot and rents the RV to someone, they better be prepared to charge this tax to every other land/homeowner who rents property in Monroe County, including themselves as commissioners.
As for people who own their land and live in an RV, they have an equal right to a homestead exemption and then be assessed a tax based on the value of their home even if that home is an RV. The state of Georgia allows an RV to be a primary residence as long as it is properly affixed to a property, and this is what our commissioners need to focus on. Make these people put in footers and tie downs and require underpinning, very much as Mr. Emami has done in his own little RV Complex and as is required for any other mobile home in the county.
Some of our commissioners seem to remove themselves from the equation when looking at renters living in RVs in Monroe County. If you have rental properties in Monroe County, will you be paying this tax every year for each of those properties you rent? Or will those who are renting them pay the tax? Will Mr. Emami’s little complex fall into the same category as other RVs, since according to FEMA and the GA Dept of Community Affairs, his tiny homes meet the standard criteria of an RV (built on a mobile chassis with the ability to be connected to a vehicle and moved)?
People who live in RVs do contribute to the community. It should not matter where they come from, or how long they intend to stay here. They are here for the time being. They eat here. They shop here. Ninety-five percent of them in the Juliette area work here, even if temporarily. Their kids go to school here. Praise the Lord they are able to obtain a quality education while living in Monroe County!
Are there drug addicts living in some of these RVs? Yes. But there are many more living in houses too. I assure you they are as much in the upscale neighborhoods and gated communities as they are in High Falls, the city of Forsyth and any other area of Monroe County where “low class people” may live.
I pray our commissioners will take into consideration the disparaging affects a $500 tax may impose on the low-income population of Monroe County. You will not make things better for this community in doing so. And you may set us up for some serious litigation.
Tammy Rafferzeder is the business manager for the Monroe County Reporter.