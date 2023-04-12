Monroe County residents will have a final chance to protest sweeping changes to the county’s development rules at a zoning board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24.
Zoning board members are expected to give final approval to a 311-page ordinance that would replace the county’s existing zoning ordinance on April 24. It would then go to commissioners for final approve at their 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, May 2. The zoning board had been slated to consider the huge new ordinance on March their 27 meeting but it was postponed due to flooding.
Commissioners and the planning board had both debated the new proposal in the fall, and sent changes back to county development office Kelsey Fortner.
The new ordinance would expand the number of zoning classifications in Monroe County from four to 11. Currently the county has just four zoning classifications, residential, commercial, industrial and agriculture. Under the new ordinance it would have 11: A-R (Agricultural-residential), R-1 (Single family residential - low density), R-2 (Single-family residential - medium density), R-3 (Single-family residential - high density), R-4 (Residential - manufactured home communities), O-1 (Office - residential), C-1 (Commercial - light/neighborhood), C-2 (Commercial - general/highway), M-1 (Manufacturing - light), M-2 (Manufacturing - general) and M-3 (Manufacturing - heavy).
The original plan called for requiring new homes to be at least 1,500 square feet. But commissioners agreed in October to reduce that to 300 square feet.
Commissioners had hired attorney Brandon Bowen of Cartersville for $20,000 to create the ordinance.
Also in October, commissioners removed a restriction on the location of driveway curb cuts along a road frontage, specifying only the total number of curb cuts and amount of road frontage but not where a driveway can be located. Commissioners extended the length of time for an applicant to begin work on a project after the issuance of a variance or a conditional use from six months to two years before the variance/conditional use becomes void. Commissioners agreed to continue to allow 15 total minutes per side in all zoning hearings with the discretion of the Board to extend the hearings beyond the 15-minute limit should it be necessary.
Commissioners decided two years ago to impose new zoning laws for development as the county underwent a surge in residential growth. However that growth slowed in 2022, when the county built 309 new homes, down from a record 344 new homes in 2021.