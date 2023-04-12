Monroe County residents will have a final chance to protest sweeping changes to the county’s development rules at a zoning board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24.

Zoning board members are expected to give final approval to a 311-page ordinance that would replace the county’s existing zoning ordinance on April 24. It would then go to commissioners for final approve at their 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, May 2. The zoning board had been slated to consider the huge new ordinance on March their 27 meeting but it was postponed due to flooding.