District 3 Commissioner John Ambrose said on Tuesday, Feb. 21 that Monroe County citizens in need of a legible address sign can purchase them for $20 apiece at the Monroe County Emergency Services (MCES) headquarters station at 693 Juliette Road. Commissioner Ambrose said for an additional $5 charge, an MCES firefighter will install the sign at your home. Commissioner Ambrose noted that having a visible address sign is critical for MCES and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel to be able to locate residents’ homes swiftly in case of an emergency.