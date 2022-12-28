Fire Hose

A deep Christmas freeze left some Monroe County residents scrambling for water and heat this past week.

Monroe County is having to use fire hoses 24/7 to deliver water to North Monroe County residents. That after Butts County, which provides water to the North Monroe system, had a major main break and a chemical imbalance at Christmas. So the county is having to use a 2,400-foot fire hose to connect the city of Forsyth water system to the North Monroe system to keep the water flowing. Monroe County fire chief Matt Jackson said that means he has to devote two firemen with engines 24 hours per day to the area, located on the back side of River Forest.