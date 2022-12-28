A deep Christmas freeze left some Monroe County residents scrambling for water and heat this past week.
Monroe County is having to use fire hoses 24/7 to deliver water to North Monroe County residents. That after Butts County, which provides water to the North Monroe system, had a major main break and a chemical imbalance at Christmas. So the county is having to use a 2,400-foot fire hose to connect the city of Forsyth water system to the North Monroe system to keep the water flowing. Monroe County fire chief Matt Jackson said that means he has to devote two firemen with engines 24 hours per day to the area, located on the back side of River Forest.
“It’s a very busy morning,” sighed Jackson on Tuesday.
Monroe County’s northern water system almost ran out of water Monday, with the High Falls tank, which normally holds 250,000 gallons, down to 37,000.
As a precaution, Monroe County has issued a Boil Water Advisory for all North Monroe County water system customers, which includes all areas along Johnstonville Road and to the north of Johnstonville Road (excluding the Riata, River Forest, and River Walk subdivisions which are already on the City of Forsyth system). Customers are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking or preparing food. The county said it will let people know when the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. The Boil Water Advisory does not apply to customers who already receive water from the City of Forsyth or customers on Monroe County’s South Water System.
Also, the county is urging Monroe County’s north water system customers to continue to limit their water usage over the next several days to prevent the City of Forsyth from overtaxing its system as well.
Monroe and Butts counties are not the only ones in the state having issues with their water systems during a holiday weekend of freezing temperatures. More than a dozen Georgia counties, including nearby Jones, Baldwin and Clayton, have reportedly experienced water system problems over the past several days, including total loss of water in certain areas.
Meanwhile, as temps dipped into the teens last week, county officials rallied to provide a warming station for residents at the Living Word Community Church on Juliette Road. Commissioner Lamarcus Davis secured donations of food and blankets from Walmart and Ingles, commissioner Eddie Rowland offered to cook sausage biscuits. Chief Jackson said people were beating down their door trying to help, a testament to the spirit of Christmas in Monroe County.