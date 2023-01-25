There are many services available at the Monroe County Probate Court including finding birth and death certificates and obtaining marriage and firearm licenses and fireworks permits. Even though Gov. Kemp signed a bill allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun in public without a permit back in April, deputy court clerk Paula Kilgore said that a lot of people still get permits and it is a good idea to own one especially if you’re traveling to a different state.
The Probate Court also handles estate and guardianship, and conservatorship matters as well as issues involving involuntary intervention for mental illness and substance abuse. You can also contact Probate Court for traffic and misdemeanor criminal cases.
On what is known as “Court Day” you can find the office packed with people trying to make things straight with the County. And some of those paying fines aren’t in the best of moods. Paula says those are her most stressful days. She says the best part of her job is her coworkers.
Paula has been serving Monroe County as a deputy court clerk for four years. Born and raised in Macon, she came to our county 23 years ago. Her first job was working part-time at a Macon Burger King at the age of sixteen and besides learning fast food wasn’t for her, she discovered her passion for numbers and took accounting classes after graduating high school.
She then secured a position in the accounting department of Ricoh, Inc. working there for 18 years before moving on to GE Capital for a decade and then becoming a deputy court clerk with no plans to retire.
She likes to work in her yard and is an avid reader who is never without a book. She is currently into reading historical fiction especially by American author Diana J. Gabaldon and owns all her thick books in hardback.
She is married to Keith Kilgore who commutes 1-1/2 hours each way to his job in Atlanta.
Paula had this to say to young people just starting out in Monroe County, “Regardless of which path you choose, number one, speak clear, precise English and always, always be on time.” Well-spoken advice from one more Everyday Hero of Monroe County.
