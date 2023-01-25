Paula Kilgore - coworkers

Paula Kilgore (on far right) with her courthouse coworkers.

There are many services available at the Monroe County Probate Court including finding birth and death certificates and obtaining marriage and firearm licenses and fireworks permits. Even though Gov. Kemp signed a bill allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun in public without a permit back in April, deputy court clerk Paula Kilgore said that a lot of people still get permits and it is a good idea to own one especially if you’re traveling to a different state.

The Probate Court also handles estate and guardianship, and conservatorship matters as well as issues involving involuntary intervention for mental illness and substance abuse. You can also contact Probate Court for traffic and misdemeanor criminal cases.