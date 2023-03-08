Two female cousins got into a scuffle after one of them ran out of gas on Johnstonville Road on March 1 and both wound up in the Monroe County Jail.
According to the incident report, deputy Enrique Hogan and Cpl. Tyler Rodgers were dispatched to a home near Boxankle Road and found Alisha Dewberry, 26, sitting in a blue 2008 Saturn Vue. She told them she had run out of gas and called her father. Her father then called her cousin, Cheyanne Paige Peek, 24, and told her to “whoop her a**.”
She said Peek showed up, drug her out of her car, threw her on the ground, and started hitting her. Dewberry had fresh scratches around her elbows and said she wanted to press charges against her cousin.
Rodgers spoke with Peek at her vehicle who told him a friend called and said they saw Dewberry’s car broken down. She said when she went there, she found that Dewberry ran out of gas again, and did not want to leave her parked in the road. Peek said Dewberry just got over $100 from her mother and still ran out of gas.
She said Dewberry punched her twice through the window, then she started fighting back. She played an audio recording for the deputies and both subjects could be heard arguing with each other and then what sounded like a struggle. Peek was heard accusing Dewberry of hitting her. She had fresh scratches on her right knee and left elbow.
Both Peek and Dewberry were taken to jail and charged with disorderly conduct. Both women refused medical treatment.