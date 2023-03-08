Two female cousins got into a scuffle after one of them ran out of gas on Johnstonville Road on March 1 and both wound up in the Monroe County Jail.

According to the incident report, deputy Enrique Hogan and Cpl. Tyler Rodgers were dispatched to a home near Boxankle Road and found Alisha Dewberry, 26, sitting in a blue 2008 Saturn Vue. She told them she had run out of gas and called her father. Her father then called her cousin, Cheyanne Paige Peek, 24, and told her to “whoop her a**.”