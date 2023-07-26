Crawford County commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a quarry off Hwy. 80 on July 18, leaving citizens mourning the loss of rural tranquility and wondering who to blame. Opponents say they’ll appeal the decision.
Commissioners Omar Dickey (District 1), Jackie McCowen (District 2) and Dale Jump (District 5) voted to approve the quarry, and District 3 Commissioner Justin Spillers and District 4 Commissioner John Thomas voted to deny.
Macon-Bibb District 6 Commissioner Raymond Wilder of Lizella said he’s concerned about his grandchildren playing outside with trucks constantly driving through Bibb County after they leave the Crawford County quarry. He says he expected Commissioner McCowen to have voted against the quarry.
Perry Donahoo of Cottondale Partners says they will break ground for the operation within 6-8 months but there are still permits to obtain from the Georgia EPD. Asked if he was confident the project would be approved, he said “Always worry, never assume.”
Donahoo and Jeffrey Major of Cottondale Partners told commissioners about the quarry plans and its positive impact. The site is 1770 acres and only 437 will be the mining operation. The rest will include an industrial park that will attract new businesses and jobs to Crawford County. Nationwide, there is a “big interest in Georgia,” Donahoo said.
At least 200 citizens attended the meeting at the Crawford County Courthouse in Knoxville and most sat in the courtroom used for overflow, watching the meeting on a TV screen. An additional 276 watched on Facebook Live. Mainstream media, commissioners, and speakers on the agenda were in the main meeting room.
Brad Moriarty, an expert testifying on the negative impact of the quarry, shared a study about the decibels of noise from the quarry, describing it as “as loud as a rock concert.”
Donahoo only wanted the quarry to only operate during normal business hours Monday-Friday with occasional Saturdays. He wanted blasting only to occur 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is also a service for blasting notification texts that citizens can sign up for.
He shared his story of living near the quarry in Augusta in the 1980s. His house was near Augusta National, whose beauty was not spoiled by the quarry. The quarry was also near the canal and Savannah River, and the quarry runoff did not interact with those bodies of water. Donahoo says he would move back to that location if he ever had a chance.
Citizens were also skeptical of claims by Donahoo and Major that they would pay for citizens to have third-party studies of their wells and house foundations done now so that a baseline could be established, and to repeat those studies in the future to assess what damage the quarry had done. Donahoo confirmed to the Reporter by phone that he offered that to citizens because he wants to reassure them.
Donahoo did not say what might be done if damage to homes and pollution in wells was confirmed. He was confident these studies would not reveal damage.
He emphasized the operations will be overseen by the Georgia EPD and the US Department of the Interior. Additionally, the quarry noise and vibrations will be monitored by a third party.
Several opponents said they were concerned about the number of trucks on Crawford County roads heading into Bibb County to access I-475 via Hwy. 80. The pollution of well water is also a concern. Citizens were skeptical of claims that run-off from the quarry’s ponds would not “interact” with groundwater and therefore affect the wells.
Camp Martha Johnson, a nearby Girl Scout Camp, had Girl Scouts in uniform and a Scout Leader testify about the negative impact to the camp they love and the community they grew up in.
As the 3-hour meeting dragged on, commentary got more colorful when Melvin Smith of Lizella said in his testimony that “If you believe them [Cottondale Partners], It’s like a prostitute telling you she’s a virgin.” The crowd roared with laughter.
Attorney David Parsons said Crawford County residents moved there seeking rural tranquility and with the knowledge that zoning should prevent offensive commercial enterprises, which the quarry would be. He called for a decision benefiting residents of the area to be made. “You’re allowing a Swedish Company, a Florida man and a Kentucky man to shape your future,” he said to the commissioners.
Donahoo said most products will be sold in South Georgia. Crawford County is one of the southernmost occurrences of granite, so it is a prime location for a quarry to serve locations further south on I-75.
Brent Yearwood, a third-generation aggregate mining worker, testified about the negative impact of the quarry and predicted “a lawsuit one way or another.” He pointed out that sales tax on the products produced by the quarry will not benefit Crawford County because they will be sold in other counties.
The previously lively crowd was quiet after the 3-2 vote to approve and a few attendees told fellow citizens and media exactly who they felt “sold them out.” Commissioners Dickey, McCowen and Jump were criticized for failing to represent the will of the people and “being bought.”
Wayne Holcomb, a Crawford County resident, held a sign saying ”Dickey Did us Dirty.” He told citizens and media that state Rep. Robert Dickey had planned this deal with Donahoo for years, who “wined and dined” Dickey.
Donahoo says he only spoke to Rep. Dickey once during the process, just as a courtesy, and Dickey did not express a position or seem very familiar with the project.
Holcomb also shared a theory that Donahoo and Cottondale Partners will not run the quarry for very long, but will soon sell to Vulcan Materials, which operates a quarry in Monroe County on Hwy. 87. Donahoo says his intention is to operate the quarry. He says “People who oppose growth have no clue and no idea. A lot of the opposition doesn’t like us.”
Dickey said he did not work with Donahoo and Cottondale Partners to bring the quarry to Crawford County, and he hopes there will not be any negative outcomes from the project. He says it will benefit Crawford County by increasing jobs and the tax digest.
Dickey says, “My goal for Crawford County and House District 145 and the state of Georgia is to make Georgia and all of the counties in Georgia the best and safest place to live, work and raise our families. My family has lived in Crawford County for close to 200 years and I want to see my two grandchildren love this county as much as I do.”