Crawford County commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a quarry off Hwy. 80 on July 18, leaving citizens mourning the loss of rural tranquility and wondering who to blame. Opponents say they’ll appeal the decision.

Commissioners Omar Dickey (District 1), Jackie McCowen (District 2) and Dale Jump (District 5) voted to approve the quarry, and District 3 Commissioner Justin Spillers and District 4 Commissioner John Thomas voted to deny.