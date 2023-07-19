REECE’S PIECES
At the risk of being labeled as an old coot, I must admit I am a proud member of the Baby Boomer generation. Boomers are those born between 1946-1964 and are now either retired or rapidly approaching retirement age. Most are proud grandparents or great-grandparents.
Resentment against my generation from Gen Xers, Millennials and Gen Zs is at an all-time high. Boomer bashing is rampant on Facebook and Twitter with anti-Boomer memes and jokes. Jokes like: How many Boomers does it take to screw in a light bulb? None. They just hire someone to do it and then complain about how back then a bulb used to cost a nickel. Haha.
They say we were greedy and wasteful with no care for future generations. That we hogged the world’s resources. We were gluttons and left only table scraps. We are the blame for everything from the sorry state of the economy to global warming. But they are also jealous.
We can’t blame them, though. After all, Boomers went to the moon and defined social change. President Kennedy said in 1961, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” And we did. The Peace Corps was started and still, 7% of Peace Corps volunteers are retired Boomers. We were an inspired generation even if now we sometimes put our buttons in the wrong holes on our shirts.
When they were called to war, Boomers answered in strength. The New York Times reported that 40% of Baby Boomer men served in the Viet Nam War. Nearly 50,000 of these American fighters gave their lives. My generation also fought for women’s rights, civil rights and social equality.
When I became a teenager, Elvis was on his way out and it was hello to the Beatles and Bob Dylan. How can other generations not be jealous of us? Most will agree that the 60s and early 70s were the greatest years of rock and roll ever. We were half a million strong at Woodstock with the biggest names in the music industry showing up and no one wore masks. The times, they were a changing. It was peace and love.
Not only did we have the best music, but we also had the best cars. The Corvette Sting Ray made its debut in 1963 and the Ford Mustang in 1965. I was the proud owner of an older-model Volkswagen doodlebug that I named the “Sun King” because of a huge hippie-style sun I painted over its trunk lid. In order for it to start the clutch had to be popped at the correct moment after a slight push from one of my buddies.
Some Boomers dropped out during this era, grew their hair long, dropped acid and choked on weed. Civil unrest over the Vietnam War exploded across the nation. Boomers may be unliked now, but it was nothing like back when they were wearing bellbottoms and miniskirts while flashing peace signs.
Boomers were taught to work and chase the American Dream. No one told us that we were destroying the world. We were trying to build on what we were given in the best way we knew how. We really didn’t mean to use up everything in the process. We were trying to make the world a better place.
It all began at one second past midnight on Jan. 1, 1946, when Kathleen Casey, the daughter of a Navy machinist was born at St. Agnes Hospital in Philadelphia making her the first Baby Boomer. Kathleen - now Kathleen Casey Kirschling – will turn 78 on her next birthday.
Like most of those who followed her to this world during the next 18 years she went through school A-bomb drills, watched Popeye cartoons and learned to dance by watching the American Bandstand hosted by the never-aging Dick Clark. True to the spirit of a Boomer, she does a lot of volunteering and even helped victims of Hurricane Katrina and has assisted impoverished families in Camden, N.J. She is the leader of a generation.
Age aside, Boomers are a force to be reckoned with. There are currently 71 million of us in the United States which makes us 21.45% of the population. Only Millennials have more members at 72.1 million. Our buying power is estimated to be about $2.6 trillion. Even though the youngsters make fun of Boomers, 59% of Baby Boomers financially support their children. 90% of us old-fashioned folks are married. Even though most are reaching or already at retirement age, 41 million Boomers are still on the job. Including myself.
We may be old-school but 82% of us are users of social media and are known as “Silver Surfers”. Y’all can joke and laugh all you want with your clever posts, but we see what you’re doing and laugh along with you.
So, if you see some skinny old coot walking down North Jackson Street with his shoelaces untied, give him a little slack. None of this was his fault.
Steve Reece is a writer and columnist for the Reporter. His book, “I Know a Few Dogs in Heaven”, is a collection of his best columns and is on sale at the Reporter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.