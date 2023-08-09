John Thomas (JT) Coleman grew up in Ohio; his parents were from nearby Kentucky and West Virginia. He said their lives and outlooks weren’t very different from those of people in rural Georgia, as Coleman said he learned after he married a Georgia peach in 1990 and subsequently moved to her hometown of Culloden in 1995.
Coleman’s father, Clifford B. Coleman, was a chaplain in Vietnam, and his experiences trying to help young soldiers understand and cope with the brutalities of war left an impact on him that he brought home to his family and carried with him through the rest of his life. He is now 91. Coleman recalls his father having awful dreams and bad memories triggered by movies and events that were of little significance to other people.
Coleman, who teaches social studies, said that he has long had a desire to write a book about his father’s stories. With Vietnam veterans now aging and fewer of them able to tell their stories, Coleman’s desire to record the experiences he heard about as he was growing up became even stronger. He has recently finished writing “The Devil in My Dreams,” a project that took him eight years to complete.
Coleman said the 950-page book can be termed historical fiction because he has taken historical information and woven it together with the stories and images he has surrounding it. He said he did a tremendous amount of research, especially on the assignments and accomplishments of the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Division 7th Engineer Battalion, to which his father was attached. The battalion built an aluminum pontoon bridge over the Da Nang River, the longest ever built. It built many bridges, maintained roads, swept for mines and provided other engineering support.
Coleman said his father had a set of slides from Vietnam, which he would show while telling a story with every slide. He said his father has a personality that lights up a room and men he had known in Vietnam continued to call on him as a “prayer warrior” when they needed support in later years.
But his father carried his own demons from the war and suffered from what would now be called PTSD. Coleman recalls, when he was in about 3rd or 4th grade, hearing his father helping another vet who was fighting evil represented by snakes and rats in his dreams.
“His faith got him through,” said Coleman. “It’s the story of him overcoming evil.”
Coleman said there are the names of 16 chaplains (13 Army and three Navy) on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., which honors those who died fighting for the U.S. in Vietnam. He said some of them died by accident and by “friendly fire.” He said he wrote the book to honor all of them, plus the ones who brought the pain of their experiences home, like his father.
Coleman met his wife, Jennifer, when they were seminary students. Both of them were the children of Protestant ministers. Jennifer’s family moved to Culloden in 1966, and she and Coleman moved to her home place there in 1995 and still live on that same property. They are currently both teaching at Locust Grove High School. Coleman is in his 9th year at Locust Grove and teaches three levels of economics and government, including Advanced Placed classes. Jennifer transferred to Locust Grove from Luella High School two years ago; she is in her 28th year in education and has taught in Henry County since 2012. Coleman is in his 24th year in education and has taught in Henry County since 2014.
“The Devil in My Dreams” is available from Amazon and from Barnes & Noble. It was published by Jetlaunch publishers; both Kindle and print versions are available. Coleman is working on two other books, both very different from his first one. He said one is about the growth of Christianity in the ancient world.