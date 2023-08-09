John Thomas (JT) Coleman grew up in Ohio; his parents were from nearby Kentucky and West Virginia. He said their lives and outlooks weren’t very different from those of people in rural Georgia, as Coleman said he learned after he married a Georgia peach in 1990 and subsequently moved to her hometown of Culloden in 1995.

Coleman’s father, Clifford B. Coleman, was a chaplain in Vietnam, and his experiences trying to help young soldiers understand and cope with the brutalities of war left an impact on him that he brought home to his family and carried with him through the rest of his life. He is now 91. Coleman recalls his father having awful dreams and bad memories triggered by movies and events that were of little significance to other people. 