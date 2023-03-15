Bennett Norris and Sam Bennett

Bennett Norris, center, and Sam Bennett, 2nd from left, enter a surprise reception in their honor on March 9, (Photo /Diane Glidewell)

Bennett Norris and Sam Bennett were honored on Thursday, March 9 by the City of Culloden and Monroe County Emergency Services (MCES) for 50 years each of volunteer service for the citizens of Culloden and Monroe County through the Culloden Fire Department and MCES.

Sam Bennett was one of the three founders of the Culloden Fire Station, along with Edd Norris and Reuben Jordan, and preceded Captain Bennett Norris in service by about a year for 51 years. Both Bennett and Norris are still active volunteers.