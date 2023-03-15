Bennett Norris and Sam Bennett were honored on Thursday, March 9 by the City of Culloden and Monroe County Emergency Services (MCES) for 50 years each of volunteer service for the citizens of Culloden and Monroe County through the Culloden Fire Department and MCES.
Sam Bennett was one of the three founders of the Culloden Fire Station, along with Edd Norris and Reuben Jordan, and preceded Captain Bennett Norris in service by about a year for 51 years. Both Bennett and Norris are still active volunteers.
The event, which was organized by Dr. Margie Bryant, Roxanne Dewberry and Skin Neal, was a surprise for Bennett and Norris, although family members and friends packed the Culloden Schoolhouse to honor them as well as many of their fellow firefighters and former chiefs.
Former Battalion Chief Elliott Chambliss served as Master of Ceremonies. Chambliss worked with the fire department and MCES for 30 1/2 years. He not only assisted with the program but also added to the program singing “Center of My Joy.”
Former Fire Chief Glenn Dorner, who now lives in Washington state, gave a brief history of the Culloden Fire Department, which was started in 1972 to give Culloden better protection.
“I am so proud to be a part of this group,” said Dorner.
He spoke of how Monroe County commissioner Billy Harris worked to find three fire trucks, one of which went to Culloden, and improvised to find other equipment for the firefighters. The trucks were leased from the Georgia Forestry Association.
Culloden Mayor Lynn Miller presented 50-year Volunteer Service Awards to Norris and Bennett. She spoke of how they had been her heroes when she was a child in Culloden and were always there, whether it was to help during chaos or to cheer on others.
“You gave endlessly,” she said.
Monroe County Fire Chief Matt Jackson presented letters of commendation from Gov. Brian Kemp for Norris and Bennett sharing their time and talent throughout the community for 50 years, from Norris raising funds for scholarships to Bennett working with Neighborhood Watch.
Commissioner Eddie Rowland thanked Norris and Bennett for their years of service and highlighted their humility and “quiet, unassuming” demeanors that showed them to be true community servants.
“They took on jobs that needed to be done with their only reward often being the self satisfaction that they got the jobs done,” said Rowland.
“It’s been an honor to serve Culloden,” said Bennett, 81. “I’ve enjoyed working with all the people."
“I’m just glad you didn’t ask me to sing,” said Norris. “I’m proud to have worked beside all the chiefs.”
Norris said he has many memories of working with the Culloden fire department, including training with the Macon fire department, Billy Harris calling square dances, Ben Spear dancing in his wheelchair.
“There’s something about Culloden,” said Norris. “In a small community, everybody cares. There’s not a person I couldn’t call on."
Chief Matt Jackson thanked Bryant, Dewberry and Neal for arranging the celebration and doing a “pretty good job” of keeping it secret from Bennett and Norris.