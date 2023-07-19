The city of Culloden has stepped up its progress for their community in recent months. Thanks to grants, county support, and splost and T-SPLOST, the city has funding to tackle some of the projects needing attention for years. A new well and improvements in infrastructure have secured Culloden’s water system for years to come. Many improvements are being done in common areas and recreational areas to beautify the city as well as provide recreational opportunities. Several new improvements are forthcoming. Mayor Lynn Miller had the following comments.
“Thanks to the support of our county and community we are making progress happen in Culloden we have gotten a new roof on the community center, the pickle ball project is in the final phases of completion, three of the roads in the City have been paved and 2 culverts pipes have been installed to help with rain water runoff, new roof going up on the pavilion at Ellis Field and a face lift for the stage is next, the Starr Colored School project has been ongoing for preservation of the history and the building. Culloden was able to make a donation to Hubbard Elementary School to help with the purchase of new tables for the Cafeteria. We as a community plan to continue this momentum and have more to come.”