The City of Culloden is partnering with Hummingbird Farms “to bring life back to the community,” in the words of Culloden’s Mayor Lynn Miller. The city and Hummingbird Farms’ operator Travis Pierson signed an agreement to work together at the Culloden city council meeting on Aug. 8.
Hummingbird Farms at 17542 Highway 74, Culloden is owned by Margie Pierson and Merrill Pierson and operated by Travis & Kim Pierson. It opened in May as a you-pick-produce and fresh flowers farm with a produce stand but has quickly grown and expanded its operation. Beginning July 22 it has been open daily, including various vendors and innovations like photo sessions among the flowers.
Hummingbird Farms was part of Culloden’s successful Blues Fest on Aug. 5 and is working with the city to plan a larger scale festival on Saturday, Oct. 21. Miller said the Fall Festival on Oct. 21 will kick off and end at Hummingbird Farms. She said Culloden has had giant inflatables donated for the festival that are available through Sunday; so the planners can consider extending the festival through Sunday.
“I want to make this grow until it’s like the Forsythia Festival in Forsyth,” said Miller.
Plans are to include pumpkin-picking, a corn maze and hayrides at Hummingbird Farms and vendors, Trunk-or-Treat, inflatables and a Chili Cook-off in Culloden. There will be a concert with local talent on Saturday evening as a highlight of the festival. The pumpkins picked at Hummingbird Farms will be brought to Culloden to paint and then be judged for awards.
Miller said she and city council are excited to create more opportunities for community involvement in Culloden. She said the festival will reach out to neighbors beyond the Monroe County lines because they want to bring something good to the whole surrounding area. There will be no fees for vendors, but they must show proof of liability insurance, and food vendors must have required health inspections. Local talents that will be invited to participate include Logan Winkles, Caleb Dunn, Caleb Walton and Big Mike & the Booty Papas. Revenue/donations/sponsorships may include support of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office CARE Cottage.
Miller said the Blues Festival was a good prelude to more events in Culloden. Council member Dr. Margie Bryant said traffic flowed well for the festival and there was a good turnout. The city replaced the roof on the pavilion and painted the stage before the event. Bryant said the car show that was part of the Festival went very well.
“This is a partnership for commitment to the community,” said Miller.
In another project, Culloden is converting some of the tennis courts at Blalock Park into pickle ball courts. Jimmy Pierson has worked with the city on this project, which is intended to motivate more people to use the city’s park. The surface of the courts is in good condition and has been cleaned, and only painting new lines and adding new netting is needed. The city has the paint and netting and is in the process of making the changes.
Pierson said the tennis courts were built about 40 years ago; they currently get little use. Although he hasn’t played pickle ball himself, he has heard from those enthusiastic about the new sport and about the lines of people waiting for a court in Macon, Thomaston and even Forsyth. The plan is to create one pickle ball court initially, leaving a tennis court available, and see how much it is used. The pickle ball court could be ready for play as soon as 2-3 weeks.
Monroe County commissioner Eddie Rowland, who attended the city council meeting, thanked Miller for working with the county in the emergency involving a Greyhound bus wreck. The county fire chief was out of state on the day of the wreck, which occurred on a Saturday. He called Miller, and she quickly provided a school bus to transport the uninjured Greyhound passengers to the Monroe County Recreation Department to rest, recuperate and await other transportation. Rowland said it was a good example of two governments working together.
Rowland asked that Culloden consider taking over operation of the county’s recycle center in Culloden. He said the county owns the property and will lease it to the city for a nominal fee. The city can hire local employees and set times of operation. It would be an additional service Culloden could provide to its citizens. Rowland said Culloden could be operating the center by the first of the year.
Bryant asked Rowland to see if the county could provide manpower and/or funds to clean up around the old Culloden jail and museum so they can be preserved and be a historical attraction. She also said $4,000 is needed to remove the newer additions to the old schoolhouse and get back to the original two rooms. She asked if Culloden would be able to get dumpsters from the county for the work.
Miller said the city is welcoming a new restaurant near city hall, Southern Cafe & Deli. The owner is Jeff Harrison, and the restaurant is expected to open soon, definitely by the Oct. 21 Fall Festival. She reminded those present of the Michael Norris ATV Ride on Saturday, Sept. 16, which will begin from The Barn at 9 a.m.