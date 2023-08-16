The City of Culloden is partnering with Hummingbird Farms “to bring life back to the community,” in the words of Culloden’s Mayor Lynn Miller. The city and Hummingbird Farms’ operator Travis Pierson signed an agreement to work together at the Culloden city council meeting on Aug. 8. 

Hummingbird Farms at 17542 Highway 74, Culloden is owned by Margie Pierson and Merrill Pierson and operated by Travis & Kim Pierson. It opened in May as a you-pick-produce and fresh flowers farm with a produce stand but has quickly grown and expanded its operation. Beginning July 22 it has been open daily, including various vendors and innovations like photo sessions among the flowers.