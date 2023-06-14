Margie Bryant

Margie Bryant

What a way to kick off the summer season! From sundresses to swimsuits, Culloden celebrated its ongoing support of the Starr Public School with a tropical fashion show on Saturday, June 10.

Councilwoman Margie Bryant organized this event, and Pastor/Starr Board member, Lesia Ann Atwater was the EmCee for this lively event on the Culloden Club house walkway.