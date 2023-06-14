What a way to kick off the summer season! From sundresses to swimsuits, Culloden celebrated its ongoing support of the Starr Public School with a tropical fashion show on Saturday, June 10.
Councilwoman Margie Bryant organized this event, and Pastor/Starr Board member, Lesia Ann Atwater was the EmCee for this lively event on the Culloden Club house walkway.
The weather cooperated with a tropical breeze that blew through the white chiffon curtain backdrop decor, thanks to Roxanne Dewberry. Also, Deejay GoGetta Davis further set the mood with his smooth music.
Thank you to our models Mabel Bentley, Lady Janet Smith Bush, Dr. Mattie Bush, JaCaylyn Hill, Roxanne Dewberry, Annette Lucear, Glenda Stewart and Gloria White for participating in our show.
Culloden is on the move. We are looking forward to another possible fashion show later this summer and other sponsored events to include a Car and Bike Show, July 29th and a Blues Show August 5th.
So, the mood has been set for an enjoyable summer in Culloden – a community with a big heart and history. See you soon!