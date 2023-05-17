Don

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

As some of you are aware, but now you all will know, I had an accident in my beloved Honda Ridgeline. It was my fault pulling too far out of my driveway and the front end got clipped by another vehicle. My airbags exploded, but thankfully I did not get hurt. The other driver was totally not at fault and only had a flat tire on the trailer he was pulling which sliced off the Honda’s front end. Up until that Sunday morning I had never had an accident nor caused one.