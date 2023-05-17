ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
As some of you are aware, but now you all will know, I had an accident in my beloved Honda Ridgeline. It was my fault pulling too far out of my driveway and the front end got clipped by another vehicle. My airbags exploded, but thankfully I did not get hurt. The other driver was totally not at fault and only had a flat tire on the trailer he was pulling which sliced off the Honda’s front end. Up until that Sunday morning I had never had an accident nor caused one.
What that accident caused has been beyond my comprehension. First, having to deal with the insurance agent with whom I have had for the last 50 years right here in Forsyth was a fiasco. Simply stated, if that is possible, I filed a claim within a couple of days as I was told to do. Working with the agent was a fiasco even though I jumped through every hoop he told me and I had confirmed I was doing the right thing. But not according to the local insurance agent. My totaled claim was paid and a wrecker came to retrieve “their vehicle”.
Here’s where it gets sticky. Their wrecker “couldn’t” get down my driveway. The wrecker company driver left with the insurance company’s Honda still parked under the garage because that’s where we were able to drive it after the “altercation”. I had already received a total loss check, deposited and getting ready to go shopping for another vehicle.
Oops! Because the wrecker could not get down my drive-way, the driver “reported” his dilemma to his bosses who obviously notified the insurance company and the insurance company immediately stopped payment on the check I had already deposited.
Finally after hiring a local wrecker company, they towed it to “happy Honda wrecking grounds”, got a new check and deposited it after holding my breath for a couple of days to make sure the insurance company would not stop payment again. It’s been a couple of months and they haven’t yet stopped payment!
Although I had been a 50-year customer of the insurance agent, all of a sudden I became nothing more than a policy number.
ALTHOUGH I had and still have my 1996 GMC pickup with over 196,000 miles, I have been shopping for another vehicle, not a truck, something more of a sedan, maybe.
I have had a rude awakening “shopping” for a used car. I have gone to several automobile dealerships, not here in Forsyth saving them until last for a hopeful better deal and wanting to shop with our local dealerships.
Hopefully the car-shopping experience here in Forsyth will be much better than what I have experienced elsewhere, just tire kicking right now. The arrogance of car sales persons I have experienced so far has been beyond my forgotten about car sales persons.
Being very specific in price range, the salesperson says, “Let me show you this one”. My question was “is this one in the price range I asked to see?” The answer was always (eight times) no. My reply: “obviously you weren’t listening. Have a great day” and I walk out. Forsyth’s three automobile dealers are next.
BY THE time you are reading this, Forsyth’s City Council will have met and made a decision based on what they have heard from the developer of the senior citizens facility on Highway 41. He has received two other “stays” from the city’s declaring the property as blighted and ready for demolition.
Street talk bets were that the city will “forgive” him again and not declare the property blighted.
OVER AT the County Commission, 33 checks were written totaling $1,310,063.02. One of the biggest checks was to Brodie Law Group, $5,416.67 for special legal services. By far the largest tax money payment, $730,000, was paid to Central Georgia EMC for expedited fiber broadband. Furnishing uniforms cost us $2,141.10 paid to Uniform/Mat rentals. The city of Forsyth was paid $5,721.33 for water and other related water essentials. Mr. Hedges, et al, purchased a Ford F150 from Courtesy Ford for $66,855. Jenkins, Bowmen and Walker PC got a $1,812 check for special legal services. Another biggie, $240,000, was paid to Southern Rivers Energy for expedited fiber broadband. Verizon Wireless received $7,541.59 for cell phone usage by 93 county employees.
HERE’S THE Question for this week: The gradutes of how many high schools are featured in this week’s Macon-Bibb Reporter?
First correct answer after 12 noon on Thursday gets the certificate for a Dairy Queen Blizzard, Big Peach Carwash, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, single dip at Scoops and a dozen Dunkin Donuts.