In a surprising move, Monroe County’s Republican district attorney Jonathan Adams last week joined 3 metro Democrat prosecutors to sue the state over a new board that can remove DAs from office.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation in May that creates an 8-member Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission to investigate complaints against prosecutors. The commission has the power to discipline or remove prosecutors for things like mental or physical incapacity, willful misconduct or failure to perform the duties of the office, conviction of a crime of moral turpitude, or conduct that brings the office into disrepute.
Republicans said the commission was needed because Democrat prosecutors in Georgia cities have been reluctant to prosecute certain crimes.
“We’re sending the message that we won’t forfeit public safety for prosecutors who let criminals off the hook,” Kemp said when he signed the bill. “They’re tired of having to chase the same criminals over and over again … just to see them released by district attorneys either unwilling or unable to do their jobs!”
The lawsuit, filed in Fulton County Superior Court, argues the legislation curtails the power of locally elected prosecutors and usurps the will of voters. Adams was the only Republican plaintiff, and was joined by DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston s, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, and Augusta D.A. Jared Williams, all Democrats.
Adams, who served four deployments with the National Guard, said he’s a lifelong conservative Republican but that sometimes politics makes strange bedfellows.
Adams said Democrats may run Georgia one day and then they could use the commission to punish DAs who, for instance, might choose not to enforce gun control laws if a Democrat majority passes them into law. He said it’s very important for DAs to have discretion to represent their district well. For instance, Adams cited the case when local clerk Steve Reece fired at a wanted convict trying to rob Reece’s store. Local magistrate judge Hugh Sosebee issued a warrant charging Reece with aggravated assault. But Adams said he was able to use his discretion to drop the case. In another case, a woman wanted her husband arrested for adultery, said Adams. Adultery is against the law in Georgia, but Adams said while adultery is wrong, he used his discretion to determine it’s best not to try to enforce laws against adultery.
Adams said he understands what the legislature is trying to do with the commission. He acknowledges there are DAs who don’t enforce laws and leave their communities more dangerous. But he said that voters in those metro areas have the right to get what they want by whom they elect.
And he said it’s increasingly hard in metro areas, and even in Middle Georgia, to get a jury to convict for drug crimes. Adams said they had to excuse 30 potential jurors in Lamar County recently because they said they wouldn’t convict anyone for marijuana, even though the accused was caught with 8 pounds.
Moreover, Adams said the commission’s members are all appointed by the executive and legislative branches, with no one from the judiciary.
And for DAs who won’t do their job or break the law, Adams said there are already ways to remove them. The legislature can impeach DAs, said Adams. The Columbus DA was just removed.
Adams has taken some ribbing from state Republican leaders and conservative media outlets for teaming up with Democrat DAs.
Georgia attorney general Chris Cass wrote: “I have great respect for the important role DAs play in protecting Georgia’s citizens,” on Twitter. “Unfortunately, some DAs have embraced the progressive movement across the nation of refusing to enforce the law. That is a dereliction of duty, and as a result, Georgia’s communities suffer.”
“All Georgians deserve to be safe, and all crime victims deserve justice,” Carr also tweeted. “Like everyone else, DAs who choose to violate their oaths of office are not immune from accountability, and we will vigorously defend this law in court.”
Georgia-based columnist Chris Queen of the conservative website Pajamas Media (pjmedia.com) added: “It’s astonishing the lengths that prosecutors — including one Republican — will go to get out of doing their jobs. But thankfully, the state of Georgia is going to continue to hold their feet to the fire.”
But Adams said he’s also had some encouragement from his side. He said one GOP lawmaker who voted for the legislation told Adams he thinks he’s right about the law, but said he felt like politically he had to vote for it.