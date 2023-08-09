Adams

DA Jonathan Adams

In a surprising move, Monroe County’s Republican district attorney Jonathan Adams last week joined 3 metro Democrat prosecutors to sue the state over a new board that can remove DAs from office.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation in May that creates an 8-member Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission to investigate complaints against prosecutors. The commission has the power to discipline or remove prosecutors for things like mental or physical incapacity, willful misconduct or failure to perform the duties of the office, conviction of a crime of moral turpitude, or conduct that brings the office into disrepute.