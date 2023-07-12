Brande Holland

Georgia Young Lawyers Division President Ron Daniels Achievement for Service Award winner Brande Holland

Brandi M. Holland of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office in Forsyth received the Award of Achievement for Service to the Profession from the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia. It was presented June 9 during the organization’s Annual Meeting.

The award honors those who have dedicated countless hours to the betterment of Georgia’s legal profession through service to the YLD’s programs.