Brandi M. Holland of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office in Forsyth received the Award of Achievement for Service to the Profession from the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia. It was presented June 9 during the organization’s Annual Meeting.
The award honors those who have dedicated countless hours to the betterment of Georgia’s legal profession through service to the YLD’s programs.
The Georgia YLD is comprised of approximately 10,000 lawyers admitted to the State Bar of Georgia who are 36 years old or younger or who have been admitted to their first bar no more than five years. In keeping with its motto of “working for the profession and the public,” the YLD has more than 30 committees that produce an array of projects and programs. Through the years the YLD has gained national recognition by winning several American Bar Association awards for its projects and publications.