District Attorney Anita Howard

District Attorney Anita Howard’s 3rd annual Changing the Face of Justice event on June 9 showcased the results of spending more than $100,000 of forfeiture funds on victim/witness services and staff training.

Forfeiture funds are monies seized from illegal activities that can be awarded to District Attorneys offices to be used for prosecution expenses, victim/witness services and staff training. Outreach such as  Changing the Face of Justice falls under the category of victim/witness services.