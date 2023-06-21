District Attorney Anita Howard’s 3rd annual Changing the Face of Justice event on June 9 showcased the results of spending more than $100,000 of forfeiture funds on victim/witness services and staff training.
Forfeiture funds are monies seized from illegal activities that can be awarded to District Attorneys offices to be used for prosecution expenses, victim/witness services and staff training. Outreach such as Changing the Face of Justice falls under the category of victim/witness services.
DA Howard says, “A well-functioning criminal justice system can’t and shouldn’t work without the cooperation of the community. Through events such as Changing the Face of Justice, which brings our office up close and personal with the community, we are fostering these critical relationships.”
The presentation at the Sports Hall of Fame was attended by over 200 people. In addition to a free breakfast buffet, guests received free gifts of golf umbrellas, coffee mugs and tote bags.
When asked about the funding for the event, the District Attorney’s office confirmed the event was paid for with forfeiture funds, since it is “supportive of victim and witness services.” The total cost of the event was reported as $9,776, with the cost breakdown of $1200 to rent the Sports Hall of Fame, $4526.11 for the coffee mugs, $3200 for the catered breakfast and $850 for the set-up and take-down.
The umbrellas and tote bags were not listed under this cost breakdown, because they had been purchased for another event.
Howard says “I have a responsibility to the people for transparency and accountability. The annual breakfast and community briefing is an important opportunity for everyone in the Circuit to come together to see and hear what their District Attorney’s Office is doing on their behalf in our mission to seek justice and to protect our citizens.”
Soon after entering office, Howard learned that previous DA David Cooke disbursed forfeiture funds to entities outside the Macon Judicial Circuit, although the circuit paid litigation costs. She set out to recover the funds.
The Macon Judicial Circuit was awarded over $3 million in forfeiture funds in December 2020, part of the original funds disbursed by Cooke. In addition, the Court found that the forfeiture law “prohibits a district attorney who will not be holding that office for the coming term from transferring any currency received from a civil forfeiture proceeding to other entities prior to leaving office.”
Concerning forfeiture funds, Howard says, “There are legally specified ways that forfeiture funds can be used, but I believe, within these parameters, these funds should be put to use for the betterment of our local prosecutions, victims, and communities. Public safety has been and will always be my number one priority.”
DA Howard boasts a 93% conviction rate for murder and spearheads numerous initiatives to increase the number of closed cases, reduce trauma in children, and connect with the community. Her goal is to “secure successful prosecutions while improving victim services.”
Howard stated community outreach is essential to improving outcomes for generations of offenders, and says she often recognizes parents and children coming through the court system due to the use of Junior and Senior with their names.
Thanks to the Intake Investigation Unit, Intake vs. Closed cases has increased steadily. In 2021, there was an intake of 2000 with 1972 closed cases. 2022 had an intake of 1782 and 2000 closed cases. 2023 has a current intake of 1056 and 911 closed cases.
The IIU has a combined 119 years of law enforcement experience and reviews cases to keep moving forward even with a shortage of law enforcement.
Additionally, the number of Grand Jury cases is increasing, with 739 in 2021, 924 in 2022 and 661 so far in 2023.
Restoring Inspiration by Success in Education (RISE) is an initiative offering services for youth who have experienced trauma. Pediatric psychologists are on staff to serve children ages 3 through 17. RISE also gave $100 gift cards to the childrens’ families so that they might shop for Christmas decorations and gifts.
Congressman Sanford Bishop offered his support to RISE and helped this program apply for and receive an extra $240,000 in funding, to expand services for younger children so they won’t become a part of the criminal justice system.
DA Howard’s office is also credited with One Safe Place Macon, the first family justice center in Central Georgia. Lamar, an emotional support dog, helps put victims at ease.
In addition to reducing trauma in children, Howard wants to improve their safety at home. Every child death is reviewed by the District Attorney, and deaths due to unsafe sleep led Howard to start the Campaign Against Co-Sleeping.
With a 27.5% poverty rate in Bibb County, many parents cannot afford safe sleep. This initiative provides parents with cribs and information about safe sleep. Howard says she “can’t just review the deaths, but also wants to stop the deaths.”
Childhood trauma not only increases the risk of children entering the criminal justice system, but also places them at a higher risk for human trafficking.
DA Howard organized the March 2023 A Season of Change: Human Trafficking Symposium held at Mercer University.
There are 92 open cases related to child sex abuse in the Macon Judicial Circuit. Of these, Howard estimates 78 are at risk for human trafficking. 84% of human trafficking victims were also sexually abused as children.
Howard, named 2022 Women Works Media Group Woman of the Year, says, “You’ve got a DA that’s going to do something.”
Howard and her staff wil host the next Changing the Face of Justice event on Sunday June 9, 2024. Howard has already announced her plans to seek re-election to a second term next year.