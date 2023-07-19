Monroe County’s school board on Tuesday approved comprehensive plans for a new two-story fieldhouse and visitors stands at Dan Pitts Stadium.
“I’m excited about it,” MP football coach Brian Nelson told the Reporter. “It’s long overdue.”
The school system plans to demolish the old gym and fieldhouse that sit above the north end zone. It will replace them with a state-of-the-start two-story field house that includes a new weight room, training room, meeting room, locker room, coaches offices, a community events room and even skyboxes overlooking the stadium. Plans were approved on June 13 but board members asked for more detailed drawings, which were approved at the July 18 meeting.
Meanwhile, the school system also plans to remove the visitors stands, which have been cited for being too close to the field (just 7 yards), and replace them with a new wall and bleachers further from the playing field. The plan also includes adding to the top of the home stands.
School board member Greg Head said he’s glad to see the school system take a comprehensive approach to the stadium rather than doing things piecemeal as they have in the past. He said he’d like to consider maybe building new home stands as well because the current ones have little leg room.
Nelson had wanted to put the field house behind the south end zone for its proximity to the practice fields. But that would have required a pump station to tie the new field house’s sewer system into the existing one.
Head said the school system is leaning toward doing the stadium and the new Freshman Campus and College and Career Academy all at the same time since they’re planned in the same area.
“That would be smart,” said Head.
The project would be funded with bonds floated against future E-LOST sales tax revenues. Head said he estimates the entire project would cost $20-$30 million.
Head said he will advocate selecting the best contractor for the job.
Nelson said the football team outgrew its current space about 8 years ago, and said he has the most kids ever this year, over 100, so they’re having to do more with less.
“It’s time to start moving forward with our athletic facilities,” said Nelson. “The players deserve the space to give them the best opportunities to succeed.”
Nelson said surrounding counties have all done similar projects in recent years, leaving Mary Persons behind.
While he’s glad it’s moving forward, Nelson said he’s waiting to see action.
“I’ll be excited when I start seeing bulldozers around here,” said Nelson.
Nelson acknowledged some people may be sad to see the 1940s-era gym demolished. But he said every generation has to relinquish some of those sentimental places to move forward and make things better.
Meanwhile, the school system is grappling with a $3 million shortfall in its budget due to the closure of one unit at Plant Scherer. Head said he doesn’t support raising property taxes to make up the difference unless the school system has made every effort to tighten its belt and cut spending first.
“There’s no way I’m raising the millage rate without making cuts first,” said Head.