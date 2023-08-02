One of the earliest Baby Boomers, Dan Singletary was born in Tampa, Fla. on Jan. 10, 1946. He graduated from Hillsborough High School, the oldest high school in Hillsborough County. His parents, Homer and Mildred Singletary graduated from the same high school. During World War II, Dan’s father ran the troop train as an engineer. Dan was the youngest of three children with two older sisters.
Dan, a registered forester and owner of Singletree, Inc., met his wife Beth in the 8th grade. He was standing on the basketball court five feet below the sidewalk while talking to a football player friend. Beth walked by wearing a yellow dress with a bow on the back. Dan said he asked his friend who she was, and his buddy turned around and said he didn’t know, but she looked like she was Dan’s speed.
It turned out she was. They started dating in high school where her father was a driver’s ed and history teacher. They were voted the cutest couple of the senior class of 1964. Dan said he rode in on Beth’s coattails.
Dan was always hunting and fishing with his dad when he was a child. Those were the days when he first became interested in forestry. While at high school he saw a brochure about Lake City Forestry School and drove up there to take the exam. He failed at his first attempt.
He worked for the Department of Transportation as a draftsman right after high school, but they soon moved him out on a survey crew. He was able to make enough to pay for half of his training at the forestry school, and his parents paid for the other half.
While at the ranger school, he worked for eighty-five cents an hour as a garbage man on the campus. He said he made more money picking up empty bottles and exchanging them for 2 cents apiece.
He also tracked coons with a roommate, and they would tan the hides and send them to his roommate’s mother who would make coonskin caps and send them half the money. He later enrolled at the University of South Florida, where his mother worked as a director of international and handicapped students.
Dan and Beth were engaged when he was 19 and she was 18 and they were married in 1965 in the same church where Dan’s parents were married in 1940. Dan and Beth have four children and seven grandchildren. They moved to Monroe County in 1976.
When asked what advice he had for young people, Dan said, "Focus. Give your boss a day and a half for one day's pay."
