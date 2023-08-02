Dan Singletary

One of the earliest Baby Boomers, Dan Singletary was born in Tampa, Fla. on Jan. 10, 1946. He graduated from Hillsborough High School, the oldest high school in Hillsborough County. His parents, Homer and Mildred Singletary graduated from the same high school. During World War II, Dan’s father ran the troop train as an engineer. Dan was the youngest of three children with two older sisters.

Dan, a registered forester and owner of Singletree, Inc., met his wife Beth in the 8th grade. He was standing on the basketball court five feet below the sidewalk while talking to a football player friend. Beth walked by wearing a yellow dress with a bow on the back. Dan said he asked his friend who she was, and his buddy turned around and said he didn’t know, but she looked like she was Dan’s speed. 